Celebrate New Year’s Eve with These 7 Delicious Cocktails

Tonight marks the last day of 2019. Take a breath, we made it. Through highs and lows, we are here, about to welcome in not only a new year, but a new decade. Now, more than ever, it is time to celebrate. Sure, you’re probably going to be popping multiple bottles of bubbly tonight, but if you want to switch it up a little bit, why not make some cocktails, too?

E&J Brandy Ritz & Glitz

1.5 oz E&J Brandy VSOP

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

Top with Prosecco (LaMarca)

Garnish with lemon peel

Method: Combine brandy and fresh lemon juice into a champagne flute or highball glass, top with champagne and stir lightly. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Ginger Peach Smash

1 can Smirnoff Seltzer White Peach Rosé

4 oz Smirnoff No. 21

4 oz diet ginger ale

Peach slices for garnish

Method: In a bowl, combine ingredients. Split into four glasses filled with ice. Garnish with peach slices.

Times Square Sparkler

(Created by Cassandra Rosen, Tussock Jumper Wines)

4 oz Tussock Jumper Prosecco

1 oz blackberry puree

.5 oz orange liqueur

.5 oz rosemary infused simple syrup

Method: Pour the simple syrup, blackberry puree, and orange liqueur into a coupe glass. Top with Tussock Jumper Prosecco, and serve.

Swanky Panky

3 parts Absolut Elyx

2 parts Lillet Rouge

1 part Champagne

.5 part Fernet Branca

Method: Mix the first three ingredients over ice, strain into a chilled Copper Coupe, then top with Champagne. Garnish with grapefruit zest.

Midnight Reverie

(Created by Lee Noble, Art in the Age Cocktail Specialist, Philadelphia, PA)

.5 oz Art in the Age Black Trumpet Blueberry Cordial

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz chilled ginger lemon syrup

Topped with Cava

Method: Put a few blueberries in the bottom of the Collins class. Fill the glass the rest of the way with pebble ice. Add all ingredients except Cava together with ice, and strain the liquid into the glass. Top with Cava, then garnish with thyme and blueberries.

Post Yule Mule



1 can of Crook & Marker Spiked Ginger Ale

1 ounce vodka

.5 ounce fresh lime juice

Lime slice for garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a glass over ice and mix. Garnish with a lime slice.

The Glenlivet Punch

3 parts The Glenlivet 14 Year Old

1 part orange juice

1 part lemon juice

1 part maple syrup

1 part ginger ale

48 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl with ice. Garnish with lemon wheels, orange half wheels, and grated cinnamon and cinnamon sticks. Serves 6–10 people responsibly.

