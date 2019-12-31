Food & Drink

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with These 7 Delicious Cocktails

By

Tonight marks the last day of 2019. Take a breath, we made it. Through highs and lows, we are here, about to welcome in not only a new year, but a new decade. Now, more than ever, it is time to celebrate. Sure, you’re probably going to be popping multiple bottles of bubbly tonight, but if you want to switch it up a little bit, why not make some cocktails, too?

E&J Brandy Ritz & Glitz

new years eve cocktails ejjbrandy ritzglitz
  • 1.5 oz E&J Brandy VSOP
  • .5 oz fresh lemon juice
  • Top with Prosecco (LaMarca)
  • Garnish with lemon peel

Method: Combine brandy and fresh lemon juice into a champagne flute or highball glass, top with champagne and stir lightly. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Ginger Peach Smash

new years eve cocktails gingerpeachsmash

Method: In a bowl, combine ingredients. Split into four glasses filled with ice. Garnish with peach slices.

Times Square Sparkler

new years eve cocktails timessquaresparkler

(Created by Cassandra Rosen, Tussock Jumper Wines)

Method: Pour the simple syrup, blackberry puree, and orange liqueur into a coupe glass. Top with Tussock Jumper Prosecco, and serve. 

Swanky Panky

new years eve cocktails swankypanky

Method: Mix the first three ingredients over ice, strain into a chilled Copper Coupe, then top with Champagne. Garnish with grapefruit zest.

Midnight Reverie

new years eve cocktails midnightreverie

(Created by Lee Noble, Art in the Age Cocktail Specialist, Philadelphia, PA)

Method: Put a few blueberries in the bottom of the Collins class. Fill the glass the rest of the way with pebble ice. Add all ingredients except Cava together with ice, and strain the liquid into the glass. Top with Cava, then garnish with thyme and blueberries.

Post Yule Mule

new years eve cocktails postyulemule

Method: Combine ingredients in a glass over ice and mix. Garnish with a lime slice.

The Glenlivet Punch

new years eve cocktails glenlivetpunch
  • 3 parts The Glenlivet 14 Year Old
  • 1 part orange juice
  • 1 part lemon juice
  • 1 part maple syrup
  • 1 part ginger ale
  • 48 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl with ice. Garnish with lemon wheels, orange half wheels, and grated cinnamon and cinnamon sticks. Serves 6–10 people responsibly.

