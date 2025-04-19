Ease into your Easter celebrations with these low-ABV cocktails

Easter is a great excuse to mix up some delicious cocktails, but as it’s a traditionally daytime brunch affair, you might be looking for some options which aren’t too high in alcohol. There are classic choices for brunch drinks like a Mimosa, but if you want something a bit different then you can explore some long drinks which incorporate ingredients like soda water or Prosecco to create a more mellow, lower-ABV drink while still keep the fizz and flavor of a great cocktail.
We’ve got a pair of recipes from Phillip’s Distilling Co’s 2025 Cocktailmanac guide, which suggests on-trend cocktails for you to try throughout the year. These include a melon-y gin highball and a fun, fruity drink which makes use of UV vodka for a glowing effect.
Summer Highball
- 1 oz Prairie Organic Gin
- ½ oz Leroux Premium Melon Liqueur
- ½ oz lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- ½ oz simple syrup
- 2 oz soda water
- Cantaloupe and honeydew melon balls and sage leaves, optional
Method:
Combine all ingredients, except soda water, into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Pour into a collins glass with ice. Top with soda water and garnish with melon balls and sage leaves.
UV Light Spritz
- 1 oz UV Blue Raspberry Flavored Vodka
- ½ oz Leroux Blue Curaçao Liqueur
- ½ oz Leroux Peach Schnapps Liqueur
- ½ oz peach puree
- 1 oz lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 1 ½ oz Prosecco
- Splash of soda water
- Lemon peel and peach slice, optional
Method:
Combine all ingredients, except the Prosecco and soda water, into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Pour into a glass with ice. Top with Prosecco and soda water and garnish with lemon peel and peach slice.