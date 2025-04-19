Ease into your Easter celebrations with these low-ABV cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Summer Highball UV Light Spritz

Easter is a great excuse to mix up some delicious cocktails, but as it’s a traditionally daytime brunch affair, you might be looking for some options which aren’t too high in alcohol. There are classic choices for brunch drinks like a Mimosa, but if you want something a bit different then you can explore some long drinks which incorporate ingredients like soda water or Prosecco to create a more mellow, lower-ABV drink while still keep the fizz and flavor of a great cocktail.

We’ve got a pair of recipes from Phillip’s Distilling Co’s 2025 Cocktailmanac guide, which suggests on-trend cocktails for you to try throughout the year. These include a melon-y gin highball and a fun, fruity drink which makes use of UV vodka for a glowing effect.

Summer Highball

1 oz Prairie Organic Gin

½ oz Leroux Premium Melon Liqueur

½ oz lemon juice, freshly squeezed

½ oz simple syrup

2 oz soda water

Cantaloupe and honeydew melon balls and sage leaves, optional

Method:

Combine all ingredients, except soda water, into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Pour into a collins glass with ice. Top with soda water and garnish with melon balls and sage leaves.

UV Light Spritz

1 oz UV Blue Raspberry Flavored Vodka

½ oz Leroux Blue Curaçao Liqueur

½ oz Leroux Peach Schnapps Liqueur

½ oz peach puree

1 oz lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 ½ oz Prosecco

Splash of soda water

Lemon peel and peach slice, optional

Method:

Combine all ingredients, except the Prosecco and soda water, into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Pour into a glass with ice. Top with Prosecco and soda water and garnish with lemon peel and peach slice.