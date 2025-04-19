 Skip to main content
Ease into your Easter celebrations with these low-ABV cocktails

By
Crate of peaches
LuAnn Hunt/Unsplash

Easter is a great excuse to mix up some delicious cocktails, but as it’s a traditionally daytime brunch affair, you might be looking for some options which aren’t too high in alcohol. There are classic choices for brunch drinks like a Mimosa, but if you want something a bit different then you can explore some long drinks which incorporate ingredients like soda water or Prosecco to create a more mellow, lower-ABV drink while still keep the fizz and flavor of a great cocktail.

We’ve got a pair of recipes from Phillip’s Distilling Co’s 2025 Cocktailmanac guide, which suggests on-trend cocktails for you to try throughout the year. These include a melon-y gin highball and a fun, fruity drink which makes use of UV vodka for a glowing effect.

Summer Highball

Phillip’s Distilling Co
Phillip’s Distilling Co

Method: 

Combine all ingredients, except soda water, into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Pour into a collins glass with ice. Top with soda water and garnish with melon balls and sage leaves.

UV Light Spritz

Phillip’s Distilling Co
Phillip’s Distilling Co

Method:

Combine all ingredients, except the Prosecco and soda water, into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Pour into a glass with ice. Top with Prosecco and soda water and garnish with lemon peel and peach slice.

Should you add turmeric to your coffee?
It's not as far-fetched as it sounds
Turmeric

Turmeric is one of my favorite spices. It is known for its bright orange color and earthy, slightly bitter taste. When I think of turmeric, I think of delicious Indian cuisine, as it is a primary component of curry powder. Knowing this, the concept of turmeric coffee is challenging for me to wrap my brain around. Coffee and turmeric don't seem to make sense.

Why would you add a bitter spice to your coffee? The answer is in the health benefits, which make adding turmeric to your coffee sound farfetched. When you consider the popularity of turmeric tea, turmeric coffee sounds less extreme. Should you add turmeric to your coffee? Here's what to know.
Should you add turmeric to your coffee?

Read more
Start planning your Met Gala watch party with these classy cocktails
Agua Magica

It's almost time once again for an event that's a highlight for fashion fans and celebrity spotters everywhere: the Met Gala. This event, scheduled for May 5, is always guaranteed to show a stunning range of bold looks for everyone in attendance.

If you'll be watching along at home and rating the outfits with friends, then why not embrace the classy mood and add some cocktails? We've got a selection of recipes to get you inspired.

Read more
Set your Easter brunch apart with this pastel hued cocktail
LALO Tequila

Easter is time for pastel shades, and there's no cocktail ingredient more suited to that than Creme de Violette. It's one of those ingredients that can make a stunning addition to a cocktail, but needs to be used with care. It's most famously used in the Aviation, a drink which can have a stunning pale blue or pale violet color depending on the brand of Creme de Violette that's used. I have had magnificent Aviations -- and yes, the striking color is absolutely part of the appeal -- but I've also had ones which taste like swallowing a flower bed. That's Creme de Violette for you!

The art to using it well, in my experience, is to be very sparing with it. Half an ounce is quite enough to give a drink that violet flavor and color, though if you really love your florals then you could opt for more. You also want to use bold, flavorful other ingredients that can stand up to the strong taste of violet. Lemon juice is a traditional pairing too, to give a sharper edge to a drink.

Read more