Brighten up your brunch with these colorful Mimosa variations

There’s no cocktail that screams “brunch” more than a Mimosa, so it’s a natural first choice for any Easter brunch celebration. The classic version of the cocktail uses just two ingredients: orange juice and Prosecco, and it’s so easy to make that you don’t even need any equipment. Just pour equal parts of the orange juice (preferably freshly squeezed, and with bits for added texture) and Prosecco into a Champagne flute and you’re ready to welcome your guests with an easy to drink, low-ABV cocktail that is enjoyed by practically everyone.

If you fancy getting a bit creative though, you can make your Mimosa something extra special. I like to add a small shot of Campari to the bottom of the flute for my Mimosas, which adds a bracing bitter note and also forms a lovely ombré color effect if you don’t mix the ingredients.

You can even try lovely pastel hued cocktails that are perfect for Easter. These recipes come from Caribbean-American restaurant Favorites Bistro Bar in New London, Connecticut, where they are available as a flight which shows off the many flavors that are possible and recalls playful classic candies.

Triple Melon Mimosa



Ingredients:

3 oz. Prosecco

1.5 oz Triple Melon Juice (Watermelon, Cantaloupe, and Honeydew Melon)

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake. Pour into shot glass.

Blue Raspberry Lemonade Mimosa



Ingredients:

3 oz. Prosecco

1.5 oz Blue Raspberry Lemonade

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake. Pour into shot glass.

Purple Passionfruit Mimosa



Ingredients:

3 oz. Prosecco

1.5 oz Purple Passionfruit Juice

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake. Pour into shot glass.

Peach-Infused Pineapple Mimosa



Ingredients:

3 oz. Prosecco

1.5 oz Peach-Infused Pineapple Juice

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake. Pour into shot glass.