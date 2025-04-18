 Skip to main content
Brighten up your brunch with these colorful Mimosa variations

By
Favorites Bistro Bar
Favorites Bistro Bar

There’s no cocktail that screams “brunch” more than a Mimosa, so it’s a natural first choice for any Easter brunch celebration. The classic version of the cocktail uses just two ingredients: orange juice and Prosecco, and it’s so easy to make that you don’t even need any equipment. Just pour equal parts of the orange juice (preferably freshly squeezed, and with bits for added texture) and Prosecco into a Champagne flute and you’re ready to welcome your guests with an easy to drink, low-ABV cocktail that is enjoyed by practically everyone.

If you fancy getting a bit creative though, you can make your Mimosa something extra special. I like to add a small shot of Campari to the bottom of the flute for my Mimosas, which adds a bracing bitter note and also forms a lovely ombré color effect if you don’t mix the ingredients.

You can even try lovely pastel hued cocktails that are perfect for Easter. These recipes come from Caribbean-American restaurant Favorites Bistro Bar in New London, Connecticut, where they are available as a flight which shows off the many flavors that are possible and recalls playful classic candies.

Triple Melon Mimosa

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz. Prosecco
  • 1.5 oz Triple Melon Juice (Watermelon, Cantaloupe, and Honeydew Melon)

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake. Pour into shot glass.

Blue Raspberry Lemonade Mimosa

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz. Prosecco
  • 1.5 oz Blue Raspberry Lemonade

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake. Pour into shot glass.

Purple Passionfruit Mimosa

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz. Prosecco
  • 1.5 oz Purple Passionfruit Juice

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake. Pour into shot glass.

Peach-Infused Pineapple Mimosa

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz. Prosecco
  • 1.5 oz Peach-Infused Pineapple Juice

Method:

Combine ingredients and shake. Pour into shot glass.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
