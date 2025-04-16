 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Set your Easter bunch apart with this pastel hued cocktail

By
LALO Tequila
LALO Tequila

Easter is time for pastel shades, and there’s no cocktail ingredient more suited to that than Creme de Violette. It’s one of those ingredients that can make a stunning addition to a cocktail, but needs to be used with care. It’s most famously used in the Aviation, a drink which can have a stunning pale blue or pale violet color depending on the brand of Creme de Violette that’s used. I have had magnificent Aviations — and yes, the striking color is absolutely part of the appeal — but I’ve also had ones which taste like swallowing a flower bed. That’s Creme de Violette for you!

The art to using it well, in my experience, is to be very sparing with it. Half an ounce is quite enough to give a drink that violet flavor and color, though if you really love your florals then you could opt for more. You also want to use bold, flavorful other ingredients that can stand up to the strong taste of violet. Lemon juice is a traditional pairing too, to give a sharper edge to a drink.

Recommended Videos

This cocktail from LALO Tequila carries all of those principles through to create a tequila twist on the Aviation. If you’re looking for something particularly striking and on-theme for your Easter brunch, then this will be a stunner at any event.

Related

LALO’s Springtime Serenade

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 ounces LALO Tequila
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • ½ oz Tempus Fugit Creme de Violette
  • ½ oz simple syrup

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass over ice. Garnish with edible flowers

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Spring time is tequila time with these bright and light cocktails
Tequila Zarpado

While you have your tequila out for Ranch Water day, there are plenty of other spring cocktails that you can make with this spirit as well. These recipes from Bex Wyant use Tequila Zarpado and are a great fit for this time of year and include fresh and juicy ingredients like fresh pineapple juice, strawberry syrup, and mango syrup.

You can of course use syrups from the store, but if you have access to fresh fruits and want to make your own syrups, it's dead easy to do at home. My favorite method is to chop fruit into pieces, put it into a bowl, and cover it with white sugar. Leave it for 30 minutes and the sugar will pull the juices out of the fruit, creating a rich, fresh-tasting syrup that's perfect for cocktails.

Read more
Infuse the fruity flavors of spring into your drinks with these cocktails
Cantera Negra Tequila

Fresh fruits and herbs are one of the biggest trends for cocktails this spring, and if you're looking for inspiration then we have recipes featuring tequila, bourbon, and gin which all incorporate fruits and herbs that are perfect for the season.

Cantera Negra Blood Orange Mimosa

Read more
Fancy up your Gin & Tonic with these recipes from bar experts
Valerie

I'll never get enough of Gin & Tonic variations, and I'm always on the lookout for different combinations of gin, tonics, and garnishes that people love to experiment with. At the New York bar Valerie, the staff have access to more than 90 gin expressions, allowing them to create a huge range of G&Ts to suit every taste.

From spicy options using poblano liquor to a tea-infused version that you could sip even at breakfast time, here are a selection of just some of the many G&Ts that the bar offers, showing the endless ways you can vary this drink.

Read more