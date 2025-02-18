 Skip to main content
Sullivans Cove is releasing 18 Year Old ‘Old & Rare’ Whisky

Sullivans Cove's new whisky is one of the oldest ever released in Australia

Hobart, Tasmania-based Sullivans Cove Distillery is well-known for its award-winning whiskies. Recently, the brand announced it would be releasing a truly unique whisky. It’s called Sullivans Cove 18 Year Old American Oak Single Cask Nº TD0125, and it’s one of the oldest Australian whiskies ever released.

The barrels were filled in 2006 before being decanted in September of 2024. It matured for a full eighteen years and one month in a single 200l American oak ex-bourbon barrel. This single barrel bourbon is comprised of only 212 bottles.

The result is 47.1% ABV sipping whisky that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of marshmallows, dried apricots, brown sugar, milk chocolate, brown butter, melting cheddar, buttery crackers, pine nuts, pine needles, daisies, jasmine, and more. The palate is loaded with flavors like honey, buttery Danishes, apple tea cake, toasted muesli, and grainy biscuits. The finish is a mix of warming cinnamon, clove, anise, sweet pastries, dried cranberries, mulberries, orange marmalade, and more.

“This whisky is wonderfully full-bodied and fruit-forward, showcasing incredible depth of spirit and a complexity that evolves beautifully in the glass. The balance is impeccable, with each layer complementing the next in a seamless harmony,” the Sullivans Cove Sensory Team said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

Currently, this whisky isn’t available in the US. If you want to get a bottle of this limited-edition release, you’ll have to obtain a ballot beginning on February 24 at the Sullivans Cove website. The suggested retail price is AUD $800.

