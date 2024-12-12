 Skip to main content
Fuji Whisky is launching a 50th Anniversary single malt whisky

Whiskies included range between 12 and 50 years old.

By
Scotch
iStock/EyeEm Mobile GmbH

If you’re a fan of scotch whisky (specifically single malt whisky) and you still haven’t gotten into Japanese whisky, now is the time to get on the alcohol-fueled bandwagon. That’s because FUJI Whisky is releasing a limited-edition single malt whiskey to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary.

FUJI 50th Anniversary Single Malt

FUJI
FUJI

It’s aptly named FUJI 50th Anniversary Single Malt, and it was crafted to celebrate five decades of whisky at Fuji Gotemba Distillery. First established in 1973, the brand is just as well-known for its proximity to Mt. Fuji as its timeless whisky expressions.

The whisky included ranges between twelve and fifty years old. This 100% Japanese malt whisky was matured in multiple barrels, including ex-bourbon, American white oak, ex-beer, Spanish oloroso sherry, and French red wine oak.

According to FUJI, the nose is a mix of caramel, brown sugar, apricot, and melon. The palate is a symphony of dried pineapple and white peach. The finish is a complex mix of different barrel flavors.

“To commemorate our distillery’s 50th anniversary, I meticulously hand selected malts and conducted nearly one hundred test blends to artfully craft this special edition whisky, a richly complex expression,” Master Blender Jota Tanaka, the second only Master Blender in the distillery’s history, said in a press release. “Using malt from our inaugural distillate in 1973, while harmoniously blending malts from the 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, and 2010s, to truly honor and showcase the gift of Mt. Fuji through the decades.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch by candlelight
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

FUJI is releasing only 3,000 bottles worldwide, with only 400 available to US drinkers. This 104-proof single malt whisky is available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $500.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
