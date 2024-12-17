Celebrate New Year in style with these stunning gin cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Empress Alexander Pink Peppermint Sour Sugar Plum Sour Winterberry Soda

Winter might be the traditional time for whiskey cocktails, but with some inventiveness it can be the season for gin as well. The brand Empress 1908 Gin has come out with a selection of visually stunning gin cocktails that feature bright colors and seasonal flavors, perfect for celebrating.

Empress Alexander

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

.5 oz Crème de Cacao White

1 oz Half and Half

3 dash Malagasy Chocolate Bitters

Garnishes: Freshly Ground Nutmeg and Star Anise

Method:

Add the Empress 1908 Gin, crème de cacao white, half and half, and bitters to a cocktail shaker, with ice. Shake for 10 seconds. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Lightly grate fresh nutmeg over the top to serve. Add a seasonal garnish like a star anise. To make this dairy free, use a nut milk of your choice. We recommend using hazelnut milk to play off the nuttiness and enhance the hints of chocolate.

Pink Peppermint Sour

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

1 oz Candy Cane Syrup*

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Garnish: Crushed Candy Cane Rim

Method:

Use thick simple syrup or honey to rim a cocktail glass with crushed candy canes. Shake ingredients on ice. Strain into the cocktail glass, and enjoy!

Candy Cane Syrup:

Crush 3-4 large candy canes into pieces. Add to a small saucepan over medium heat with 1 cup water and ½ cup granulated sugar. Simmer until sugar dissolves and candy canes melt completely. Remove from heat and refrigerate in a sealed container.

Sugar Plum Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

¾ oz Plum Wine

.5 oz Cinnamon & Clove Syrup

.5 oz Lemon Juice

Garnishes: Plum Slice & Whole Cloves

Method:

Shake ingredients on ice and strain into a chilled rocks glass or stemless wine glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a plum sliced adorned with whole cloves.

Winterberry Soda

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

3-4 oz Soda Water

Garnish: Blackberries

Method:

Build in a chilled Copa glass on ice. Garnish with blackberries. Enjoy!