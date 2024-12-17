 Skip to main content
Celebrate New Year in style with these stunning gin cocktails

These gorgeous and colorful cocktails from Empress 1908 Gin are ready to wow your guests

By
stunning gin cocktails winterberrysodav2 11
Empress 1908 Gin

Winter might be the traditional time for whiskey cocktails, but with some inventiveness it can be the season for gin as well. The brand Empress 1908 Gin has come out with a selection of visually stunning gin cocktails that feature bright colors and seasonal flavors, perfect for celebrating.

Empress Alexander

Empress 1908 Gin

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
  • .5 oz Crème de Cacao White
  • 1 oz Half and Half
  • 3 dash Malagasy Chocolate Bitters
  • Garnishes: Freshly Ground Nutmeg and Star Anise

Method:

Add the Empress 1908 Gin, crème de cacao white, half and half, and bitters to a cocktail shaker, with ice. Shake for 10 seconds. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Lightly grate fresh nutmeg over the top to serve. Add a seasonal garnish like a star anise. To make this dairy free, use a nut milk of your choice. We recommend using hazelnut milk to play off the nuttiness and enhance the hints of chocolate.

Pink Peppermint Sour

Empress 1908 Gin

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
  • 1 oz Candy Cane Syrup*
  • .5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • Garnish: Crushed Candy Cane Rim

Method:

Use thick simple syrup or honey to rim a cocktail glass with crushed candy canes. Shake ingredients on ice. Strain into the cocktail glass, and enjoy!

Candy Cane Syrup:

Crush 3-4 large candy canes into pieces. Add to a small saucepan over medium heat with 1 cup water and ½ cup granulated sugar. Simmer until sugar dissolves and candy canes melt completely. Remove from heat and refrigerate in a sealed container.

Sugar Plum Sour

Empress 1908 Gin

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
  • ¾ oz Plum Wine
  • .5 oz Cinnamon & Clove Syrup
  • .5 oz Lemon Juice
  • Garnishes: Plum Slice & Whole Cloves

Method:

Shake ingredients on ice and strain into a chilled rocks glass or stemless wine glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a plum sliced adorned with whole cloves.

Winterberry Soda

Empress 1908 Gin
Empress 1908 Gin

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
  • 3-4 oz Soda Water
  • Garnish: Blackberries

Method:

Build in a chilled Copa glass on ice. Garnish with blackberries. Enjoy!

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
