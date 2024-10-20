 Skip to main content
Pumpkin Patch Cocktail? Meet the mixologist crafting fall-themed cocktails

Master bartender Max Green of The Bronze Owl shares his philosophy on seasonal cocktails.

Pumpkin Patch cocktail
Pumpkin Patch cocktail. The Bronze Owl

For many mixologists and bartenders, seasonal ingredients are excellent for crafting cocktails. As with cooking, using seasonal ingredients is not only a great creative outlet, but it also takes advantage of products at their peak flavor — think tomatoes and stone fruit in the summer or strawberries and peas in the spring.

To understand how a mixologist takes inspiration from the fall season, we interviewed master bartender Max Green of The Bronze Owl. A chic cocktail lounge in Manhattan, Green has created several fall-themed cocktails, each with unique flavor profiles. “Seasonal ingredients are great and always are part of our menus,” said Max Green. “Items coming into harvest help make the choice for you. Especially when you are looking to make small menu changes to reflect how people are looking to dine and drink.”

How to use fall ingredients for cocktails

Escape to Milan cocktail
The Escape to Milan cocktail. The Bronze Owl

When it comes to fall, naturally the flavors trend towards warm baking spices like cinnamon along with fruits like apples. Fall ingredients often have a cozy feel, with the holidays and comfort foods being at the forefront of many minds.

For Green, one of his favorite ingredients to highlight this aspect for fall cocktails is fruit brandies. “Lairds Apple Brandy is a local favorite, and being bonded, it lends itself greatly to both shaken and stirred cocktails,” explains Green. “Throw in with a spiced syrup, dark amaro, or bitter, and you’ve got an autumnal banger!”

The seasonal drinks at The Bronze Owl

Late Harvest cocktail
Late Harvest Cocktail. The Bronze Owl

At The Bronze Owl, Green is serving three distinctive fall-themed cocktails: Pumpkin Patch, Late Harvest, and Escape to Milan. The Pumpkin Patch is served in a spooky, skull-shaped glass, which is refreshing and is packed with classic pumpkin spice flavor. In comparison, The Late Harvest is the opposite. “We love a dark whiskey cocktail in autumn and winter to add a little weight to our drinking experience,” said Green. “Especially after a summer of tequila sodas and aperol spritz!”

Finally, the Escape to Milan is a celebration of citrus. Essentially a more citrus-forward Negroni, Green also adds Gardener Gin to accentuate the flavor of the fruit. All of these drinks can be enjoyed alongside the Italian-inspired menu at The Bronze Owl. We recommend wings, sweet and spicy from the Calabrian peppers or meatballs, which are excellent with the spice of fall-themed drinks.

Late Harvest

“The Late Harvest is a favorite of mine at the moment, drinks like a Manhattan and reads like a Boulevardier,” said Green. “The baking spice notes of the Zucca Rabarabaro darken the drink and make it the perfect autumn sipper.”

Ingredients:

<

  • 2 cups black lemon bitters
  • 3/4 ounce Torino Vermouth
  • 1/2 ounces bitter Bianco
  • 1/2 ounce Zucca  Rabarabaro
  • 1 1/2 ounces Wild Turkey Rye

Method:

  1. Stir and strain all ingredients and pour into a Nick & Nora glass.
  2. Garnish with a lemon twist flag.

