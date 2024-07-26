Which one is your favorite?

Every summer, as grills are brought out from the garage, meat tongs are pulled from drawers, and deck refrigerators are stocked with delicious brewskies, there is a question I never cease to hear from friends and family – what’s the difference between flank steak and skirt steak? It’s an understandable question, to be sure. Both are meaty, deliciously juicy, thin cuts of steak. Both are sinfully savory in their quick-cooking, charred summertime glory. Both are surprisingly affordable when compared to other popular cuts like ribeyes and filets. And both are, well, pretty weird-looking. Hell, you can even swap one for the other in most recipes. So, what’s the difference between these two similar, popular cuts of beef?

What is flank steak?

Flank steak is a cut of beef that comes – unsurprisingly – from the flank of the cow. The flank is located behind the plate, just in front of the animal’s back legs. This steak is generally about 3/4 to one inch thick and weighs between one and two pounds. While known for its savory, meaty flavor, the flank is very lean, with many muscle fibers running throughout the entire cut. Because flank steak is so full of tough fibers, it should only be prepared after a soak in a good marinade that will help to break down this muscle tissue.

What is skirt steak?

Skirt steak, on the other hand, comes from the belly section of the cow below the rib. It is a long, thin, ribbon-shaped cut with visible muscle fibers that resemble the pleat of a skirt, giving this delicious cut its apropos name. There are technically two skirt steaks that come from the cow—the outside and the inside. The outside skirt is slightly thicker and a bit more tender than the inside and is usually reserved by restaurant kitchens, making the inside skirt far more commonly found in grocery stores.

Recommended Videos

Weighing on average of about a pound and a half, skirt steak is generally only about a 1/2 inch thick. Because it comes from a part of the animal that gets a lot of exercise, skirt is both lean and extremely flavorful but tough when not properly cooked. Just like flank steak, this otherwise muscle-y cut will become beautifully tender and delicious with nothing more than a great marinade.

How to cook both

Even with their differences, flank steak and skirt steak are usually interchangeable in most recipes and should be cooked similarly with a few tweaks depending on which cut you’re using. Both steaks have great amounts of surface area for searing and developing a good char, both are thin and cook quite quickly, and both benefit from a delicious marinade to both tenderize and flavor your dish.

When cooking either flank steak or skirt steak, there are a few things to consider to ensure the best possible steak for your dish: