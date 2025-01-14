Seedlip founder Ben Branson launches zero-proof bitters

Table of Contents Table of Contents seasn bitters Where can I buy them?

For those unaware, bitters are concentrated flavor extracts made with herbs, spices, fruits, and other ingredients. They are used in cocktail recipes. If you enjoy mixed drinks like the classic Old Fashioned or timeless Sazerac, you probably know the importance of bitters. The only problem is that if you plan to use bitters to make mocktails, you can’t. This is because traditional bitters have a neutral alcohol base. That is, until now.

If you’re a fan of non-alcoholic spirits, you know all about the prowess of Seedlip. Ben Branson, the brand’s founder, recently announced the launch of seasn. These 0% ABV bitters come in two varieties: LIGHT and DARK. Branson spent six years experimenting with more than eighty different spices, herbs, and botanicals to develop the recipes for these unique, flavorful, alcohol-free bitters.

The two bitters were crafted for specific uses. The first variety is seasn LIGHT, which is made with fresh grass, lime, grapefruit, rosemary, quassia, kombu, sea salt, and the King of Bitters plant. It was designed to be used in lighter drinks like Margaritas and sodas. The second variety is seasn DARK, made with Kola nut, smoked cherrywood, star anise, cinnamon, black pepper, mushroom, cocoa, and the King of Bitters. It was created to be enjoyed in seltzer water, dark sodas, or a non-alcoholic take on the Old Fashioned.

If you want to add these vegan, sugar-free, allergen-free, non-alcoholic bitters to your home bar cart, you can purchase seasn LIGHT and seasn DARK at Amazon.com, the brand’s website, and select retailers for the suggested retail price of $21.50 per bottle.

