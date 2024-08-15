 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Researchers extract valuable chemicals from whisky distillery waste

The research looks at extracting compounds like lactic acid from whisky by-products

By
scotch whisky byproducts paul byrne lua54fwvcj4 unsplash 1
Photo by Paul Byrne on Unsplash

Like virtually all forms of production, distilling Scotch creates by-products. Now, researchers are looking into whether these by-products could be put to use to both save money and promote sustainability.

The researchers from the University of Aberdeen, working with the startup Ripcell, have investigated recovering chemical compounds like lactic acid from materials like pot ale and spent lees. These compounds can be used by the chemical industry such as in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Videos

“Around 2.6 billion liters of wastewater is produced from the Scottish whisky industry every year, so the potential of this process is huge,” said Dr Eve Wildman, founder of Ripcell. “For decades, the majority of these co-products have been used as animal feed, but we have found a new, more valuable option to deal with spent lees that could change the ways in which distilleries manage and process their residues.

“At the same time, this could be transformational for the chemicals industry. By taking a sustainable approach to manufacturing key compounds, rather than using fossil fuels, Ripcell can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the production process. For every kilo of bio-chemicals produced, we can remove 1.59kg of harmful greenhouse gas emissions.”

The whisky by-products used in the research were provided by Chivas Brothers, which sent material from 12 of its distilleries around Scotland. One of the challenges of developing the process is that different distilleries use different processes, so each produces a slightly different type of waste.

The researchers used a technique called liquid chromatography to separate out the compounds that they wanted, and now they want to work on scaling up this process to operate on an industrial level.

“The idea of utilizing waste water from a traditional industry like whisky production for the recovery of bio-based chemicals is highly innovative,” said Dr Alan Mccue, senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen. “It’s great to see Scottish heritage being linked to sustainable chemical production.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Two buttery-smooth cocktail recipes from Mezcal Union
Try the simple mezcal sour or the ambitious sous vide mezcal negroni
mezcal union butter cocktails image002

It's not only food which is improved by copious quantities of butter (just ask the French), it can a great addition to cocktails too. Using a process called fat washing, you can add richness and flavor to your spirits. And don't worry, you strain out the butter before drinking so your cocktail won't have a greasy texture.

The brand Mezcal Union has taken that idea as inspiration for its buttery tasting (but not actually buttered) Mezcal Union Viejo, which has notes of butter, toasted nuts, and smoke. The brand is sharing two cocktail recipes to riff off this idea -- one which showcases the color and texture of butter, and a second which actually uses butter.

Read more
A pair of regenerative whiskies to promote sustainable farming
WhistlePig and Brother's Bond are teaming up with this pair of American whiskies
regenerative whiskies whistlepig brothers bond bb wp bundle 6 scaled jpg

Beloved whiskey brand WhistlePig is known for its interest in farm to bottle production, with a focus on farming practices similar to what you'll find in many high-end restaurants. Now, the brand is teaming up with bourbon manufacturer Brother’s Bond to promote sustainable farming with each company releasing its own farm-based expression.

WhistlePig is debuting its new annual release of its FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye Whiskey, and Brother’s Bond is releasing a Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The two brands will be donating a portion of sales from each bottle to Regenerate America, a regenerative agriculture coalition which aims to promote sustainable farming and health soil.

Read more
Ironclad Distillery: A historic rise from an extraordinarily humble background
What to know about Ironclad Distillery
Ironclad bourbon whiskey on a table

It is often said that big operations have small or humble beginnings. It's hard to imagine some of the biggest brands in the liquor and spirits business starting small, but that's true of most companies. Of course, since many started closer to a century ago, we never witnessed those origins (probably because most of us weren't even alive then). So, it's quite a treat when we get to see the start of something great, much like we're seeing with craft distilleries, such as Ironclad Distillery.

Owen King on Ironclad Distillery's Unique Approach to Crafting Bourbon

Read more