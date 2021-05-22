When you think of breakfast cocktails, you probably think of light, spritzy classics such as the mimosa, Bellini, or even the bloody mary. We love these traditional breakfast staples, but right now, we’ve been complementing our breakfast with an unconventional spirit — scotch. While scotch is an odd beverage to drink in the morning, mixing it in a cocktail with the right ingredients makes the smoky whisky a fine pair to pancakes and eggs. That said, here are three energizing scotch breakfast cocktail recipes you can try at home to supercharge your mornings in 2021.

Red Tartan

On its own, whisky is probably too strong for most people to drink in the morning. Orange juice, on the other hand, is a boring mixer if you have an adventurous palate. So Conor Myers, the creative director of Underdog in New York City, decided to marry the two for an undeniably tasty concoction. “The Red Tartan is a perfect combo of them both,” he says. “We combine the Dewars with some OJ, Cherry Heering, and Punt e Mes with a big charge of blood orange soda for a nice refreshing highball. Now you have a breakfast worth Instagramming — all you need is some avo toast and a good filter!” To make the tastiest cocktail possible, be sure to use fresh-squeezed lime and orange juices.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whisky

.5 oz Punt e Mes

.5 oz Cherry Heering

1 oz orange juice

.25 oz lime juice

.25 oz sugar

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Sanpellegrino blood orange soda to top

Nutmeg and a dehydrated orange wheel for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients, save for the Sanpellegrino and garnishes, to a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice. Top with the Sanpellegrino and garnish.

Miami Godfather

Located inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, oceanfront restaurant and bar Lightkeepers serves coastal cuisine and craft cocktails in a gorgeous setting. Bartender Alexa Delgado created the Miami Godfather cocktail as an homage to Henry Morrison Flagler, an American industrialist who oversaw the construction of the Florida East Coast Railroad. This new mode of transportation paved the way for Miami’s evolution into the city it is today. Amaretto liqueur tempers the scotch, while fresh mango and lemon juice brighten the drink to give it a flavor that’s worthy of brunch-time poolside sipping.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dewar’s Scotch

.75 oz Disaronno Originale

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz fresh mango cubes or .5 oz mango puree

Bourbon cherry for garnish

Mango peel for garnish

Method:

If using fresh mango, muddle in a shaker first, then add all other ingredients, minus the garnishes. If using mango puree, combine all ingredients, save for the garnishes, in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish with a mango peel and bourbon cherry.

Paradise Found

Fruit and citrus are great ways to lighten scotch’s robust, smoky flavor without completely overpowering its bold, woody notes. “The scotch in this cocktail lends a smoky, debonair base for the other ingredients to flirt with,” says Eleanor Parker, beverage director of Atlas inside the St. Regis Atlanta.

“Rhubarb bitters add salt, tartness, and florality, which livens the cocktail. The raspberry gives it a sweet, gentle fruitiness, and the lemon brightens the drink and marries all the flavors. In the end, it’s a refreshing, zippy cocktail with backbone.” If you want to make your own raspberry syrup at home, simply dissolve two cups of sugar in one cup of water in a saucepan over low heat. Add one cup of raspberries and stir until they begin to break down. Strain the mix into a jar and keep it in the refrigerator between uses.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Glenmorangie 10 Year

1 oz raspberry syrup

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz brown sugar

2 dashes 18.21 rhubarb bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and strain into a rocks glass over large rock ice. Garnish with lime twist or a candied rhubarb spiral.

