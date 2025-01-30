The art of luxury coffee: Sāe Coffee Studio’s farm-to-cup process

Table of Contents Table of Contents How Sāe Coffee Studio curates coffee producers Understanding the origins of your coffee Sāe Coffee Studio’s farm-to-cup process Why luxury coffee beans are different

Sāe Coffee Studio, a first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer-conscious coffee company, is changing the coffee game and redefining the coffee ecosystem for all through products and experiences. Like top-tier spirits, their coffees are rare, seasonal, and meant to be enjoyed during special occasions, elevating the coffee experience. Founded by two friends and coffee connoisseurs, this emerging coffee brand focuses on responsibly sourcing unique and distinctive coffees and inspiring people and cultures to bridge the connection by introducing authentic coffees worldwide.

To learn more about their mission, I chatted with co-founder and licensed Q-grader Christina Minju to discover how the brand puts producers at the center. Here’s what she shared.

How Sāe Coffee Studio curates coffee producers

Co-founded by two licensed Q graders (the coffee equivalent of wine sommeliers), Christina Minju and Luchi Pincay, Sāe Coffee Studio is rooted in true expertise. This expertise allows the brand to evaluate coffee with precision and consistency.

Minju shares, “We only work directly with producers who share our commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation. To help improve our palates, we attend global coffee competitions and cupping events to help us discover exceptional producers. Every coffee we select undergoes rigorous cupping and scoring to ensure it meets or exceeds the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) accredited 88+ point threshold, aligning with our promise to deliver only the best to our customers.”

Understanding the origins of your coffee

During our interview, I also asked Minju why she believes it is essential to understand the origins of your coffee, including where it came from and who produced it. She noted, “Origin plays a crucial role in defining the terroir of coffee, much like in wine. Terroir refers to the unique environmental factors—such as soil composition, altitude, climate, and even the surrounding flora—that influence the flavor profile of a coffee. For example, volcanic soils in Ethiopia produce coffees with bright acidity and floral notes. In contrast, Colombia’s rich, nutrient-dense soils contribute to balanced cups with caramel sweetness and fruit-forward complexity.

Additionally, Minju shared that knowing the origin of your coffee also sheds light on the farming practices and processing methods that affect the flavor of each cup of coffee. “The same coffee variety grown in two different regions can taste dramatically different because of these factors, similar to how Pinot Noir grown in Burgundy expresses itself differently than the same grape in Oregon,” she says.

“By understanding coffee origins, consumers can appreciate the craftsmanship and biodiversity that make each coffee unique. It also connects them to the producers and their dedication to cultivating exceptional beans, creating a deeper appreciation for the journey from seed to cup. Like wine, the story of a coffee’s origin adds richness to the experience of enjoying it. Transparency in sourcing highlights the producers’ craftsmanship and ensures that the labor, resources, and cultural heritage embedded in every cup are recognized and valued. It also allows customers to make ethical and informed choices, supporting practices that contribute to environmental sustainability and fair compensation for farmers.”

Sāe Coffee Studio’s farm-to-cup process

As a leader in luxury coffee, Sāe Coffee Studio has perfected the process from coffee farm to your cup. Minju notes that the “Process starts with direct relationships with producers. We visit farms, observe cultivation practices, and cup coffee to ensure quality at the source. As an international coffee judge for the Cup of Excellence, I have the privilege of evaluating some of the best coffees in the world. This role involves assessing coffees with an uncompromising standard of quality, and it keeps me connected to emerging trends, innovative producers, and exceptional lots. It also reinforces our commitment to sourcing coffees that truly stand out on the global stage.”

Once a coffee is selected, it undergoes a careful processing method and is shipped under ideal conditions to preserve integrity. Sāe Coffee Studio then roasts the coffee to highlight its natural characteristics and performs multiple tests to refine the flavor profile.

“This is where we honor the producer’s hard work, ensuring their coffee is represented in its best possible light. Finally, we educate customers on brewing techniques to bring out each coffee’s full depth and complexity. This holistic approach—from farm to cup—not only celebrates the craft of coffee but also connects customers to the people and places behind every bean”, Minju says.

Why luxury coffee beans are different

As a luxury coffee brand, Sāe Coffee Studio understands that many consumers are unsure of what makes luxury coffee different or unique. Minju says consumers can “Think of luxury coffee as the difference between fast fashion and couture—one is mass-produced, the other is a work of art. Luxury coffee beans involve meticulous care, craftsmanship, and sustainability from seed to cup. And while the price tag might catch your eye, it reflects the extraordinary effort and precision behind every sip.”

“What sets [luxury coffee] beans apart is the obsessive attention to detail—from innovative processing methods to selecting just the best lots of beans. Each step is designed to bring out vibrant, complex, and unforgettable flavors. And by choosing these coffees, you’re not just treating yourself—you’re supporting producers, ensuring fair wages, and helping build a more sustainable coffee industry”, Minju says. Sāe Coffee Studio focuses on sourcing rare and exclusive lots. They are often the only roaster in the U.S. carrying a particular type of coffee.