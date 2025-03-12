Make a splash with these rosé wine cocktails for spring

Table of Contents Table of Contents Shamrock Sour Spicy Strawberry Rosé Smash

When looking for wine-based drinks for spring, of course there’s the ever-popular spritz to consider, making use of fizzy wine and soda water with other additions for flavor and color. But there are options to consider beyond the spritz too, especially if you are working with rosé wine. With its combination of dry and sweet flavors, rosé is an ideal cocktail ingredient and can work along with flavors like lemon juice, strawberries, and even bitters or spicy flavors.

We have two spring-inspired recipes for rosé wine here, from Hampton Water Rosé, including an Irish-themed drink for St. Patrick’s Day and a spicy rosé smash that’s perfect to make for a crowd.

Shamrock Sour

Ingredients:

1 oz Tequila

2 oz Hampton Water Rosé (still)

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Agave (or Simple Syrup)

1 Egg White

2 oz Hampton Water Bubbly

Garnish: Lemon Peel, Angostura Bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients except the Hampton Water Bubbly into a shaker tin with ice and shake. Strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with 2 oz of Hampton Water Bubbly. Note: Cocktail should have a thicker egg cream texture that just begins to flow above the glass, but keeps shape. Garnish with lemon peel on top of glass or 3 dashes of angostura bitters in a pattern.

Spicy Strawberry Rosé Smash

Ingredients:

1 750 mL Bottle Hampton Water Rosé

1 Jalapeño, Chopped

1 Cup Strawberries, Chopped

¼ Cup Lime Juice

4 oz Simple Syrup

1 Cup Club Soda

Garnish: Strawberries & Lime

Method:

Add jalapeños and strawberries to a pitcher and gently muddle. Add Hampton Water rosé, lime juice, simple syrup and ice. Stir to combine. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Top with club soda and stir. Strain into glasses with fresh ice. Garnish with fresh strawberries and lime wheel.