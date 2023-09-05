 Skip to main content
The 7 best passion fruit cocktails to remind us of the sun and fun

Try this list of delicious passion fruit cocktails and enjoy good times

Mark Stock
A glass of passion fruit cocktail with garnish in a bar.
Of all things that embody the sun-kissed tropics, the passion fruit may be the most evocative. It’s a wildly fragrant and flavorful fruit, one that can nudge you beneath some palm fronds upon first encounter.

It’s a great fruit to mix with as well to create passion fruit cocktails. For the home bartender, passion fruit can be employed in many forms, from fresh-squeezed juice and purees to liqueurs (we suggest Chinola ). The glowing orange color of the stuff gives off a sensation of warmth and the juicy flavors and bright acidity make it ideal for cocktails. Perhaps most critically, a good passion fruit cocktail brings the sun and fun when we need it most. Here are seven great recipes to try.

A glass of Little Island Daiquiri beside a bottle of Coconut Cartel.
Little Island Daiquiri

(By Kyle Jones, Bon Vivants, Bahamas)

A highly tropical affair, this daiquiri cocktail mixes orgeat with a specific Guatemalan dark rum hit with coconut water.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Coconut Cartel Special Rum
  • 1 ounce Passion Fruit Liqueur
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce Giffard Orgeat

Method:

  1. In a shaker, combine all ingredients.
  2. Shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds.
  3. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with a lime wedge.
A glass of Atlantic Love cocktail in a bar.
Atlantic Love

This crafty drink comes from NYC’s Atlantic Grill. It’s an elegant mix of citrus, stone fruit, whiskey, and passion fruit.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Michter’s Sour Mash Whiskey
  • 1/2 ounce St. Germain
  • 1 ounce passion fruit puree
  • 1/2 ounce lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 1/2 ounce sour cherry syrup
  • 1 egg white
  • Liquor cherries and orange zest for garnish

Method:

  1. Add whiskey, lemon juice, passion fruit puree, St. Germain, simple syrup, cherry syrup, and egg white to the shaker, and dry shake it for 15-20 seconds.
  2. Add ice to the shaker and give it a quick shake.
  3. Pour over into a coupe glass, and garnish with liquor cherries and orange zest.
An 1800 Tequila bottle in between two glasses of Fruta de Pasion.
Fruta de Pasión

Tequila and passion fruit work excellently as a unit, especially when treated to some sweet vanilla and club soda for a little pop.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces 1800 Silver Tequila
  • 3 ounces club soda
  • 1 ounce passion fruit nectar
  • 1/2 ounce vanilla syrup

Method:

  1. Combine tequila, passion fruit nectar, and vanilla syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
  2. Strain over fresh ice into a highball glass.
  3. Top with club soda and garnish with a lemon wheel and vanilla bean.
A closeup of a glass of Passion Project cocktail with orchid flower on a table.
The Passion Project

(By Ignacio Murillo, A.O.C.)

This one is a little more complex, but worth the effort, hitting fragrant passion fruit with even more aromas with the addition of gin.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Damrak Gin-infused passion fruit rind*
  • 1 ounce lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce turmeric and cardamom syrup*
  • 1/2 ounce passion fruit juice
  • Orchid flower for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a tin and shake.
  2. Pour into a double Old Fashioned glass and garnish with an orchid flower.

*Gin-Infused Rind: Wash six passion fruits well with cold water, then cut them in half. Scoop all the fruit seed juice into a container. In a different 4-quart container, place the passion fruit rinds, dump one bottle of gin, cover it and set it aside in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours. Strain it through a chinois and pour the gin back into the gin bottle for use.

*Turmeric and Cardamom Syrup: Combine 4 cups of simple syrup, 4 ounces of freshly peeled turmeric, and 15 pods of cardamom in a blender. Blend for 1 minute and strain through a chinois, pushing the solids with the back of a ladle to extract as much flavor as possible. Discard the solids and pour the syrup into a labeled squeeze bottle. Refrigerate.

A glass of Almost Lost Lake with garnish on a table.
Almost Lost Lake

This cocktail is inspired by one of Lost Lake’s original cocktails, a formative drink that helped make the bar famous. The below recipe is swell but to stretch it out, you can also add a few ounces of soda water, preferably blood orange or grapefruit flavor.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces aged rum
  • 1 ounce passion fruit liqueur
  • 1/4 ounce Campari
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce mango puree

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a tin and shake.
  2. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass with a large cube of ice.
A refreshing glass of Tigre de Valle cocktail with garnish on blue background.
Tigre de Valle

A stunning mix of turmeric, pineapple, tequila, and passion fruit, this cocktail truly is a tiger among cats.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce blanco tequila
  • 1 ounce Chinola
  • 1 ounce pineapple juice
  • 3/4 ounces lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce turmeric honey syrup*
  • 2 sage leaves

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
  2. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a sage leaf.

*Turmeric Honey Syrup: Juice 1/4 cup of fresh turmeric juice (about 1 cup of fresh whole turmeric). Combine with 3 cups of orange blossom or similar light honey and 1 cup of hot water. Stir until well combined and store refrigerated.

A glass of Life's a Beach cocktail beside a book and sunglasses on a beach table.
Life’s a Beach

A simple drink involving sweet passion fruit syrup and smooth, aged rum, this cocktail is laid back and wants you to be, too.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Bacardí Añejo Cuatro
  • 3/4 ounce Reál Passion Fruit-Infused Syrup
  • 1 1/2 ounces coconut water
  • 3/4 ounce lime juice

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously.
  3. Strain into a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Shrimp Cocktail
The perfect side for the perfect night

Whatever the occasion, if you are having passion fruit cocktails, a side such as one of these would make for an excellent pairing that is sure to add life to the event.

  • Tortilla chips with mango salsa, for a perfectly fruity complement to the passion fruit
  • Small portions of grilled and seasoned chicken
  • Ham and pineapple skewers offer a great set of flavors to match the tropical taste of the cocktail
  • Shrimp with cocktail sauce is a classic combo and rarely a poor choice
  • Roasted diced potatoes offer a wonderfully crisp yet soft flavor to the offering, especially when topped with the right seasonings
  • Crab and corn fritters will be sure to offer an excellent summer-like feeling

