Try this list of delicious passion fruit cocktails and enjoy good times

Of all things that embody the sun-kissed tropics, the passion fruit may be the most evocative. It’s a wildly fragrant and flavorful fruit, one that can nudge you beneath some palm fronds upon first encounter.

It’s a great fruit to mix with as well to create passion fruit cocktails. For the home bartender, passion fruit can be employed in many forms, from fresh-squeezed juice and purees to liqueurs (we suggest Chinola ). The glowing orange color of the stuff gives off a sensation of warmth and the juicy flavors and bright acidity make it ideal for cocktails. Perhaps most critically, a good passion fruit cocktail brings the sun and fun when we need it most. Here are seven great recipes to try.

Little Island Daiquiri

(By Kyle Jones, Bon Vivants, Bahamas)

A highly tropical affair, this daiquiri cocktail mixes orgeat with a specific Guatemalan dark rum hit with coconut water.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Coconut Cartel Special Rum

1 ounce Passion Fruit Liqueur

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce Giffard Orgeat

Method:

In a shaker, combine all ingredients. Shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with a lime wedge.

Atlantic Love

This crafty drink comes from NYC’s Atlantic Grill. It’s an elegant mix of citrus, stone fruit, whiskey, and passion fruit.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Michter’s Sour Mash Whiskey

1/2 ounce St. Germain

1 ounce passion fruit puree

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1/2 ounce sour cherry syrup

1 egg white

Liquor cherries and orange zest for garnish

Method:

Add whiskey, lemon juice, passion fruit puree, St. Germain, simple syrup, cherry syrup, and egg white to the shaker, and dry shake it for 15-20 seconds. Add ice to the shaker and give it a quick shake. Pour over into a coupe glass, and garnish with liquor cherries and orange zest.

Fruta de Pasión

Tequila and passion fruit work excellently as a unit, especially when treated to some sweet vanilla and club soda for a little pop.

Ingredients:

2 ounces 1800 Silver Tequila

3 ounces club soda

1 ounce passion fruit nectar

1/2 ounce vanilla syrup

Method:

Combine tequila, passion fruit nectar, and vanilla syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain over fresh ice into a highball glass. Top with club soda and garnish with a lemon wheel and vanilla bean.

The Passion Project

(By Ignacio Murillo, A.O.C.)

This one is a little more complex, but worth the effort, hitting fragrant passion fruit with even more aromas with the addition of gin.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Damrak Gin-infused passion fruit rind*

1 ounce lemon juice

3/4 ounce turmeric and cardamom syrup*

1/2 ounce passion fruit juice

Orchid flower for garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a tin and shake. Pour into a double Old Fashioned glass and garnish with an orchid flower.

*Gin-Infused Rind: Wash six passion fruits well with cold water, then cut them in half. Scoop all the fruit seed juice into a container. In a different 4-quart container, place the passion fruit rinds, dump one bottle of gin, cover it and set it aside in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours. Strain it through a chinois and pour the gin back into the gin bottle for use.

*Turmeric and Cardamom Syrup: Combine 4 cups of simple syrup, 4 ounces of freshly peeled turmeric, and 15 pods of cardamom in a blender. Blend for 1 minute and strain through a chinois, pushing the solids with the back of a ladle to extract as much flavor as possible. Discard the solids and pour the syrup into a labeled squeeze bottle. Refrigerate.

Almost Lost Lake

This cocktail is inspired by one of Lost Lake’s original cocktails, a formative drink that helped make the bar famous. The below recipe is swell but to stretch it out, you can also add a few ounces of soda water, preferably blood orange or grapefruit flavor.

Ingredients:

2 ounces aged rum

1 ounce passion fruit liqueur

1/4 ounce Campari

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce mango puree

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a tin and shake. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass with a large cube of ice.

Tigre de Valle

A stunning mix of turmeric, pineapple, tequila, and passion fruit, this cocktail truly is a tiger among cats.

Ingredients:

1 ounce blanco tequila

1 ounce Chinola

1 ounce pineapple juice

3/4 ounces lime juice

1/2 ounce turmeric honey syrup*

2 sage leaves

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a sage leaf.

*Turmeric Honey Syrup: Juice 1/4 cup of fresh turmeric juice (about 1 cup of fresh whole turmeric). Combine with 3 cups of orange blossom or similar light honey and 1 cup of hot water. Stir until well combined and store refrigerated.

Life’s a Beach

A simple drink involving sweet passion fruit syrup and smooth, aged rum, this cocktail is laid back and wants you to be, too.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Bacardí Añejo Cuatro

3/4 ounce Reál Passion Fruit-Infused Syrup

1 1/2 ounces coconut water

3/4 ounce lime juice

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

The perfect side for the perfect night

Whatever the occasion, if you are having passion fruit cocktails, a side such as one of these would make for an excellent pairing that is sure to add life to the event.

Tortilla chips with mango salsa, for a perfectly fruity complement to the passion fruit

Small portions of grilled and seasoned chicken

Ham and pineapple skewers offer a great set of flavors to match the tropical taste of the cocktail

Shrimp with cocktail sauce is a classic combo and rarely a poor choice

Roasted diced potatoes offer a wonderfully crisp yet soft flavor to the offering, especially when topped with the right seasonings

Crab and corn fritters will be sure to offer an excellent summer-like feeling

