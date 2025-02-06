Organic Valley enters the oat milk creamer space

Organic Valley, a brand known for its award-winning dairy creamers, has entered the world of oat milk creamers. Oat milk creamers have been on the rise as consumers seek more dairy-free alternatives to add creaminess to coffee. The brand’s newest oat-based creamer product line contains only 30 calories per serving, adding a smooth, creamy texture that froths perfectly for lattes and cappuccinos.

Organic Valley sources its oats directly from family farms in cool, dry climates as an organic farmer-owned cooperative. The oats are grown without GMOs, toxic pesticides, or herbicides. The creamers are dairy-free, nut-free, and lactose-free. The oat-based creamer is now available in four different flavors: Vanilla, Caramel, Oatmeal Cookie, and Cinnamon Spice. Each flavor option gives coffee drinkers a chance to personalize their coffee at home, creating a healthier alternative than many sugar-filled coffee creamers.

