Organic Valley enters the oat milk creamer space

Organic Valley, a brand known for its award-winning dairy creamers, has entered the world of oat milk creamers. Oat milk creamers have been on the rise as consumers seek more dairy-free alternatives to add creaminess to coffee. The brand’s newest oat-based creamer product line contains only 30 calories per serving, adding a smooth, creamy texture that froths perfectly for lattes and cappuccinos.
Organic Valley sources its oats directly from family farms in cool, dry climates as an organic farmer-owned cooperative. The oats are grown without GMOs, toxic pesticides, or herbicides. The creamers are dairy-free, nut-free, and lactose-free. The oat-based creamer is now available in four different flavors: Vanilla, Caramel, Oatmeal Cookie, and Cinnamon Spice. Each flavor option gives coffee drinkers a chance to personalize their coffee at home, creating a healthier alternative than many sugar-filled coffee creamers.
“We know consumers care about where their food comes from,” says Laurie Drake, Vice president of Marketing at Organic Valley. “By sourcing organic oats from our family farms, we know our product from crop to carton. The new oat creamers are more than a new product line — we’re pushing forward our cooperative’s mission to offer innovative and delicious organic products while promoting regional farm diversity and supporting organic family farms with sustainable practices.”
Organic Valley’s Oat Creamers are now available as 32-ounce cartons in grocery stores nationwide. With no antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides, or GMO ingredients used in any flavor, these oat-based creamers serve as a coffee creamer alternative you can feel good about.