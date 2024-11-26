Old Overholt and Seeker are collaborating to create a whiskey sipping coat

Table of Contents Table of Contents Seeker x Overholt Chore Coat Where can I buy it?

If you’re a fan of rye whiskey, you know all about Old Overholt. Founded in 1810, it’s America’s longest continually operating whiskey brand. The four-year-old straight rye is one of the most underrated whiskeys on the market and a favorite of drinkers and bartenders.

With all of its history in the US whiskey marketplace, it should be no surprise that this iconic brand is collaborating with a clothing brand to launch a coat designed for sipping whiskey.

Seeker x Overholt Chore Coat

What could be better than imbibing the complex, balanced flavors of oaky wood, sweet corn, vanilla beans, toffee, and herbal, peppery rye while you’re adorned in a coat designed specifically for this task?

It’s called the Seeker x Overholt Chore Coat, and it was crafted to be worn by a bartender working a hectic, long shift, a home mixologist crafting drinks for friends and family, or simply a whiskey fan sipping on a well-made, memorable whiskey—all while remaining stylish and comfortable.

This coat was produced in the US, specifically in Los Angeles. Crafted by local artisans, it has a pigment-dyed finish that gives it the appearance of a timeless, vintage garment. You might consider buying it for yourself, but it would also make the perfect gift for the whiskey fan in your life.

Where can I buy it?

If the idea of wearing a comfortable, stylish Old Overholt-branded coat while you sip on a glass of this famous rye whiskey appeals to you, it can be purchased at Seeker’s website for $229. Remember, this is a limited-edition garment and won’t be available forever.

