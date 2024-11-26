 Skip to main content
Old Overholt is collaborating with a clothing brand to make the perfect whiskey sipping jacket

Old Overholt and Seeker are collaborating to create a whiskey sipping coat

By
Old Overholt
James B. Beam Distilling

If you’re a fan of rye whiskey, you know all about Old Overholt. Founded in 1810, it’s America’s longest continually operating whiskey brand. The four-year-old straight rye is one of the most underrated whiskeys on the market and a favorite of drinkers and bartenders.

With all of its history in the US whiskey marketplace, it should be no surprise that this iconic brand is collaborating with a clothing brand to launch a coat designed for sipping whiskey.

Seeker x  Overholt Chore Coat

Seeker
Seeker

What could be better than imbibing the complex, balanced flavors of oaky wood, sweet corn, vanilla beans, toffee, and herbal, peppery rye while you’re adorned in a coat designed specifically for this task?

It’s called the Seeker x  Overholt Chore Coat, and it was crafted to be worn by a bartender working a hectic, long shift, a home mixologist crafting drinks for friends and family, or simply a whiskey fan sipping on a well-made, memorable whiskey—all while remaining stylish and comfortable.

This coat was produced in the US, specifically in Los Angeles. Crafted by local artisans, it has a pigment-dyed finish that gives it the appearance of a timeless, vintage garment. You might consider buying it for yourself, but it would also make the perfect gift for the whiskey fan in your life.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

If the idea of wearing a comfortable, stylish Old Overholt-branded coat while you sip on a glass of this famous rye whiskey appeals to you, it can be purchased at Seeker’s website for $229. Remember, this is a limited-edition garment and won’t be available forever.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
