These are the obscure cocktails you need in your life

Add these lesser-known classic drinks to your repertoire

By
American
iStock

Sometimes, we take for granted how lucky we are as cocktail fans. Sure, a few decades ago, you could order an Old Fashioned or Mojito and be reasonably sure the bartender would know how to make it. But the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts turned bartending from a humble job to an exciting career.

This renewed popularity in mixology as an art form led the way for cocktail bars to pop up all over the US, from Bar Harbor to Bakersfield. It also meant the return of classic drinks that were seemingly lost in time and paved the way for innovative contemporary drinks like the Gold Rush and Penicillin.

And while we know all about the resurgence of the aforementioned Old Fashioned, Negroni, Manhattan, Boulevardier, Sazerac, and more, some classic cocktails still haven’t been given their due.

4 lesser-known cocktails you need to know

Whiskey bottles
Adam Wilson/Unsplash

As we mentioned, the cocktail renaissance began around 2004 and ended in 2019. By then, cocktailing became a true art form and has led to countless pioneering, creative bartenders all over the country (and the world). It also led to renewed interest in classic cocktails.

Some drinks still haven’t been embraced by the masses yet, and we think that’s a true shame. Keep scrolling to see four obscure drinks you need to immediately add to your repertoire.

Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky
iStock

Created by a bartender named Ada Coleman at London’s Savoy Hotel in 1903, the Hanky Panky is a take on the Martinez. While that iconic take on the classic Martini is made with gin, sweet red vermouth, maraschino liqueur, and orange bitters, the Hanky Panky is made with gin, sweet vermouth, and Fernet-Branca (a bitter Italian liqueur belove by drinkers and bartenders alike).

What you’ll need to make a Hanky Panky

  • 1.5 ounces of London dry gin
  • 1.5 ounces sweet vermouth
  • 2-3 dashes of Fernet-Branca

The Hanky Panky recipe steps

1. Add ice to a mixing glass.
2. Pour in London dry gin, sweet vermouth, and Fernet-Branca.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Strain into a chilled cocktail or martini glass.
5. Garnish it with an orange peel.

The Palmetto

Palmetto
iStock

The Palmetto is another forgotten classic. First published in ‘The Savoy Cocktail Book’ back in 1930, the drink consists of dark rum, sweet vermouth, and orange bitters. In the simplest terms, it’s like a rum-base take on the classic Manhattan. Sweet, sugary, caramel-centric rum, sweet vermouth, and herbal, citrus, spicy bitter, what’s not to love?

What you’ll need to make a Palmetto

1.5 ounces of dark rum
1.5 ounces of sweet vermouth
2-3 dashes of orange bitters

The Palmetto recipe steps

1. Add ice to a mixing glass.
2. Pour in dark rum, sweet vermouth, and orange bitters.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
5. Garnish with an orange peel.

The Rattlesnake

Rattlesnake Cocktail
iStock

Who wouldn’t want to mix up a cocktail called the Rattlesnake? Another drink from ‘The Savoy Cocktail Book’ from 1930, the Rattlesnake, is a drink created to “cure a rattlesnake bite’. And while we don’t think you should use it as any form of treatment, there’s no disputing the appeal of this rye whiskey, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, absinthe, and egg-white-based drink.

What you’ll need to make the Rattlesnake

  • 2 ounces of rye whiskey
  • .5 ounces of fresh lemon juice
  • .5 ounces of simple syrup
  • 2-3 dashes of absinthe
  • 1 egg white or aquafaba

The Rattlesnake recipe steps

1. Add ice to a shaker.
2. Pour in the rye whiskey, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, absinthe, and egg white.
3. Shake vigorously to combine.
4. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Americano

Negroni
Nuff / Unsplash

If you enjoy the Negroni but wish it was more refreshing and less boozy, you’ll love the Americano. This thirst-quenching drink was invented by Gaspare Campari (the creator of Campari) in the 1860s at his Milan, Italy bar. And while the Negroni is made with gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, the American swaps out the gin for sparkling water. The result is a bittersweet, refreshing cocktail perfect for the summer nights ahead (and all year long).

What you’ll need to make an American cocktail

  • 1 ounce of Campari
  • 1 ounce of sweet red vermouth
  • Topper of soda water

The American recipe steps

1. Add ice to an old fashioned or rocks glass.
2. Pour in the Campari and sweet vermouth.
3. Top with soda water.
4. Stir gently to combine.
5. Garnish with an orange peel.

Bottom line

Manhattan
OurWhisky Foundation/Unsplash

If you’re a home bartender and you’re tired of the same classic drinks, it would behoove you to learn to make one or more of the above cocktails. Not only are they nuanced and delicious, but you can regale your friends and family with their origin stories.

