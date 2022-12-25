These ingredients won't cost you any carbohydrates, so feel free to indulge

It’s inevitable that as the New Year approaches, some of us may feel the need to set a resolution or two. And it’s no secret that some of those resolutions may very well revolve around improving health and/or dropping a few pounds. As challenging as it can sometimes be, cutting carbohydrates from our diet, or at least cutting back, is a surefire way to do that. The good news is, unlike many other restrictive diets, going carb-free can actually be a pretty delicious and satisfying way to go. With the popularity of no-carb/low-carb diets like Keto, Atkins, and Whole-30 still soaring, people are more curious than ever about which foods are allowed in a no-carb diet, and we’re here to answer that question.
These are our favorite no-carb foods.
Meats and seafood
- Beef – While some cuts are fattier and more caloric than others, all beef is completely carb free.
- Chicken – Chicken breast, the dieter’s best friend. But as with beef, fat doesn’t equal bad when counting carbs, so feel free to go for more flavorful cuts like thighs and drumsticks.
- Pork – As with many other meats, be sure to avoid pre-seasoned or marinated pieces as those may contain carbohydrates, but plain pork won’t set you back any carbs.
- Duck – We don’t see enough of this delicious bird in the states, and we say it’s time to change that — whether you’re eating carbs or not. But for the record, duck is also carb-free.
- Hot dogs and sausages – You can still enjoy a ballpark frank when you’re skipping the carbs. Just take it out of the bun first.
- Deli meats – This carb-free lunch item can be wonderful, even without the bread. We like to wrap them around other low-carb treats like string cheese or pickles.
- Lamb – Gamey, succulent, savory lamb is a delicious carb-free choice at home or for a special night out.
- Salmon – This delicious and beautiful fish can easily be prepared in any number of ways.
- Tuna – Canned or fresh, this popular beauty won’t cost you any carbs.
- Trout – A personal favorite, this carb-free fish is incredible grilled or pan-fried in butter.
Fats and oils
- Butter – The fact that this heaven-sent ingredient is carb-free is nothing short of a miracle.
- Olive oil – Fat is our friend in a no-carb diet, and this pantry staple is no exception.
- Canola oil – Carb free and ready to fry, this oil has a high smoke point, which makes it perfect for frying your favorite carb-free foods.
- Lard – Grandma would be proud to see you using this old-fashioned, delicious fat in your cooking. It’s also great for using in high-heat conditions.
Condiments, seasonings, and sweeteners
- Salt and pepper – Season your heart out. No carbs here.
- Everything bagel seasoning – This popular seasoning technically has a minuscule amount of carbohydrates, but the act of shaking the jar will burn them off.
- Italian seasoning – Delicious on any number of the meats listed above.
- Curry powder – Also wonderful in any number of applications.
- Parsley – Fresh herbs are a great way to add flavor when you’re skipping the carbs.
- Basil – Pair basil with any number of things, especially tomato-heavy dishes.
- Thyme – Thyme adds savory spice and complexity to dishes with its lemony freshness.
- Oregano – Oregano is another fabulous fresh herb option.
- Onion powder – Onions will end up costing you a few carbs, but mercifully enough, onion powder will not.
- Vinegar – All vinegars are carb-free and provide a delicious splash of zippy flavor.
- Mayonnaise – This popular condiment is naturally made from just oil and eggs, so if you’re eating the real stuff, you won’t be getting any carbs.
- Hot sauce – You’ll have to read your labels carefully here, but most brands tend to be carb-free.
- Stevia and Splenda – All the sweetness, none of the carbs.
Snacks
- Beef (and other meats) jerky – Just dehydrated meat, this popular snack is free of carbs. Just read the packaging carefully — some seasonings used may not be carb-free.
- Pork rinds – Another porky treat with zero carbohydrates.
- Boiled eggs – Make a big batch and keep them in your fridge for a protein-packed, carb-free snack.
- Cheese – Depending on the type, most cheeses make for a delicious no-carb, or at least very low-carb snack.
With all of these options, cutting back on carbs should be a pretty easy and delicious way to keep up with those resolutions.
