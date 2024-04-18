We love these espresso machines from KitchenAid

KitchenAid has been a mainstay in most American kitchens for over a hundred years now. With its time-honored, top-notch appliances that include everything from everyone’s favorite stand mixer to ultra-chic and powerful dishwashers, this beloved brand has something for everyone. And while our kitchen countertops are likely already beautifully adorned with a plethora of KitchenAid assistants, it’s time to make room for yet another must-have appliance from this illustrious brand.

For those of us who simply cannot begin the day without a perfectly crafted espresso, KitchenAid has gifted us with not just one, but an entire collection of absolutely stunning, fully automatic espresso machines.

The collection

The new line is rooted in innovation, impeccable design, and true craftmanship, making the espresso-making process both effortless and exciting. Chad Ries, Global Brand Marketing Director at KitchenAid Small Appliances says, “The new KitchenAid Espresso Collection was created to elevate your coffee ritual, bringing together cutting-edge technology and timeless design. These thoughtfully designed semi-automatic and fully-automatic espresso machines are a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and style in every cup.”

Each espresso machine in the collection is certified by Quiet Mark, classifying them as some of the quietest espresso machines on the market. For those of us who appreciate a quiet start to the day, this peaceful gift is one of the most alluring features of the collection. Poppy Szkiler, founder and CEO of Quiet Mark Certification, says, “Sound profoundly affects our stress levels and productivity, making investing in world-class acoustic design in the hub of your home an investment in the health and happiness of your loved ones. The KitchenAid brand’s shared passion and achievement in pioneering very quiet sound levels in the new KitchenAid Espresso Collection shows a mutual understanding of what consumers now need — innovative solutions designed to integrate seamlessly into the home.”

Of course, the machines’ more peaceful sounds are just one of the incredible features offered in the collection. Each KitchenAid espresso machine is designed for easy use, allowing espresso enthusiasts to create a wide variety of favorite coffee drinks, including espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, and Americanos. Using personalized settings for automatic milk frothing and heating, you can create just about anything and make it absolutely perfect each and every time.

In addition to the incredible amount of deliciously executed drinks you can create with these machines, they’re also designed to fit your life and individual style, made to integrate into your home and design aesthetic seamlessly. They’re also easy to clean, built to last forever, and include a generous assortment of accessories like a stainless steel easy-tamp portafilter, tamper with high-quality stainless steel base, multi-angle steam wand, milk pitcher, water tank, filter baskets, and large capacity drip tray.

If you – like us – value a great espresso machine more than you probably should, this collection is the perfect place to look.

