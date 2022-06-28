How to Make Bread Using a KitchenAid Mixer

One would be hard-pressed to find anything as comforting and as deliciously wonderful as a fresh loaf of homemade bread. There's a reason so many turned to it in the early days of the pandemic. A slice of sourdough, warm from the oven, topped with melting, velvety butter, is just soothing to the soul.

There was something so beautifully wholesome in those early COVID days, and people searching for every comfort they could find turned to domestic joys. In such an unknowing and dreadful time, homemade bread provided a small slice of comfort to a world scared and confused.

While that fear is slowly easing, the human need for comfort never will. Freshly baking bread fills our homes not only with exquisite scents, but also, somehow, with peace and warmth that may not have been there before.

Now that many have returned to the workplace, and life is beginning to pick up speed once again, there are still ways to bring that homemade magic into our lives. While it may have been fun for a bit to flex our muscles, both figuratively and literally, all of that kneading, rolling, and sweating just isn't necessary. Did you know you can use your KitchenAid mixer to make a (much easier) loaf of homemade goodness?

Difficulty Moderate Duration 1 hour What You Need 5 1/4 cups white bread flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 tablespoons rounded, instant yeast

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 3/4 cups warm water (120-130 degrees Fahrenheit)

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1 1/2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons orange zest

KitchAid Mixer Show 6 more items

While people have been making bread for millennia without the convenience of modern-day technology, there's just no need for that silliness anymore. Sure, some purists may claim that "it's just not the same" if done with more ease, less mess, and fewer muscle aches. But we'll let you in on a little secret: It tastes the same. The only difference is now you won't need a full body massage after creating your home-baked loaf of love. Sorry purists, hope you enjoy churning your own butter, too.

There are so many conveniences to using a stand mixer for your bread. Of course, you won't find yourself exhausted before the thing is even ready to bake. That's huge. There are many reasons using a mixer is actually better than mixing everything by hand. For starters, you can adjust to multiple speed settings, according to your recipe and the bread you're making. Not to mention the wide variety of attachments and accessories you can use to mix ingredients more quickly and efficiently. It really is just a matter of combining your ingredients in the bowl and letting that dough hook do its thing.

No matter what bread you're baking, be it a classic, white sandwich bread, a buttery brioche, or a new vegan recipe you've been drying to try, bread making with a mixer is definitely the way to go. So sit back, grab a cocktail, and let the mixer do all the hard work for you.

How to Make Bread Using a KitchenAid Mixer

Orange Cardamom Bread Recipe

Here's a KitchenAid mixer bread recipe from La Fuji Mama.

This bread tastes like a giant hug with its fresh orange flavor, paired with the nutty, peppery warmth of cardamom. It's particularly lovely fresh from the oven, slathered in butter. Toast it the next morning with a smear of marmalade for a breakfast that's sure to make everyone happy.

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 2: In the KitchenAid mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt, yeast, and cardamom.

Step 3: Add the water, orange juice, oil, and orange zest and mix it for 1 minute at medium-high speed until the dough has a sticky consistency. If it's too dry, add a tablespoon of water at a time until it reaches the correct consistency.

Step 4: Mix for 5 minutes at a medium speed.

Step 5: Spray a smooth kneading surface with cooking spray and turn the dough out on to the surface. Divide the dough into three equal portions.

Step 6: Knead each portion briefly until it has a smooth, even consistency.

Step 7: Roll the pieces out into three strands of the same length and braid them together. Place the braid on a greased baking sheet, cover with a large dish towel, and let rise for 25 minutes.

Step 8: Bake the braid in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until it's golden brown. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool.

So whether you're desperate for a warm, cozy feeling that will make the world feel like a better place, or you're just hungry for some incredible bread, dust off the old stand mixer and give this recipe a try. You'll be amazed at how easy it actually is to create something so wonderful. Whip up a few loaves for your friends and family, reminding them that even though the world has a little more hope now, spreading the love is still more important than ever.

