Negroni pairing ideas

Pairings are so often reserved for wine. But why not sink into a great cocktail pairing? Within the vast range of mixed drinks, there may not be a more food-friendly recipe than the Negroni.

Best, you can make a Negroni in multiple ways. That, in turn, paves the way for a number of flavor and pairing directions. From fresh oysters to crème brûlée, there are so many great nibbles just waiting to accompany the right version of the signature Italian cocktail.

If you think like a European, as one might be inclined to do with a good Negroni in hand, some great options come to the fore, inspired by everything from aperitvo hour in Italy to Spanish tapas dishes.

Miles Macquarrie is the recipe developer for Tip Top, the expanding brand behind some of our favorite ready-to-drink cocktails. While he enjoys specific pairings with specific Negroni styles, there are a few nibbles that work across the board with all incarnations of the cocktail.

“Cheese fondue with cornichons,” he says with excitement. “This combo was put onto me last year by Rob Crabtree from Boat Drinks in St. Augustine, and it’s been a go-to appetizer at my house when anybody comes over.”

Read on for details about more specific snacks to prepare to enhance specific riffs on the Negroni.

Traditional Negroni

“So many pairing possibilities,” says Macquarrie of the flagship version of the drink. “Marcona almonds, charcuterie, Neapolitan pizza, etc. I often just prefer an olive or two along with an orange twist in my Negroni as an aperitif before a meal.”

Just remember rule of threes here. Equal parts Campari, gin, and vermouth for the drink, and nuts, cold cuts, and Old World pizza for the accompaniment.

Negroni Sbagliato

This version of the drink incorporates some fizzy wine, making it seafood-appropriate. “Oysters for sure,” says Macquarrie. But he does not stop there. “Caviar with potato chips or tater tots, blue cheese.”

The salt and funkiness of the cheese really harmonize with this version of the Negroni. Essentially, you’re swapping out the gin for sparkling wine, and if you want to go full Italian, we suggest a Prosecco. The result is a bit more refreshing, and the texture imparted by the bubbles is noteworthy.

White Negroni

“Seafood appetizers is mostly what I think of here,” Macquarrie says.”Salmon tartare, smoked fish dip, also toasted sourdough with whipped butter.”

That’s not at all surprising given what goes into this version of the drink. With gin, Suze, and Lillet Blanc in most recipes, this riff is decidedly lighter and more delicate. In addition to Macquarrie’s recommendations, go for things like dried cherries or goat cheese with a drizzle of wild honey.

It’s also a prime opportunity for familiar options like a tuna melt or mac and cheese. Don’t overthink it, the drink is as nimble as they come.

Sherry Negroni

Sherry is a great secret ingredient in a lot of cocktails and it teams up well with a Negroni too. Play off of those briny, dried fruit flavors that the sherry brings to the table. We advise something along the lines of bacon-wrapped dates, salted nuts, or traditional tapas fare like patatas bravas, calamari, chorizo, octopus, or squid.

Play around with different types of sherry to find your sweet spot. When you do make the drink, make sure the glass is chilled or there’s ice in the picture (or both). The cool temperature of the sherry agrees with the fellow ingredients a bit more. And know that you really can’t go too salty here, so if this is a late night affair, even a bag of Funions will bring out the best of this drink.

Black Negroni

A Black Negroni? You better believe it. This one gets his color from coffee liqueur and fares well as a great nightcap cocktail. The coffee flavors work oh so well with the Campari and when you impart some sweetness from some dessert, all is golden. For those who don’t like coffee, here’s a good Black Negroni recipe that utilizes Averna. Pairings wise, try a classic crème brûlée or biscotti. If you have a favorite pastry, it’ll likely work with this versatile riff.

You can also flip it in reverse and create this drink for brunch on the weekend. And why not, as it goes so well with breakfast pastries, pancakes, and the likes. Do yourself a favor and align it with a proper Belgian waffle. That’s heaven on earth, folks.

Now, get pairing. And know that Campari is the heart of a good Negroni but there are other options out there. Go forth!