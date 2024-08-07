 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This fat-washed cocktail captures the Italian pairing of prosciutto and melon

A summer cocktail recipe from New York's Bottino restaurant

By
prosciutto melon cocktail bottino infused rum and cantaloupe juice 1
Bottino

The trend of fat washing spirits continues — as a way to impart savory flavors and also to add a rich mouthfeel to a spirit, it makes for a great addition to a more complex cocktail. Personally I love savory-focused cocktails, as a reaction against too-sweet offerings and a reminder that drinks can run the gamut of flavors with just as much dexterity as foods.

But mixing with savory flavors can be a bit of a challenge, as you need to create balance between savory and sweet. A new cocktail being debuted at New York’s Bottino restaurant shows off how to achieve this balance, by combining proscuitto-washed rum with sweet summer melon. Prosciutto and melon are a classic summer pairing for an Italian appetizer, bringing together smokey meat and juicy fruit, but I’ve never seen them in a cocktail before.

Recommended Videos

The recipe was inspired by the Italian tradition of aperitivo hour, when people get together to enjoy a light drink and some small nibbles before dinner. If you’re in New York you can try out the cocktail at the restaurant, but if not then you can try out the recipe below to recreate the experience at home.

Prosciutto-Infused Rum and Cantaloupe Juice Cocktail

By Head Bartender, Nam Lee, at Bottino

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz San Daniele Prosciutto fat washed Jamaican plantation rum
  • 1 1/4 oz summer cantaloupe melon
  • 3/4 oz lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz simple syrup

Method:

Fat wash the prosciutto in rum for least 3 hours, then strain. Combine the ingredients with ice in a shaker and shake well. Strain into a glass with ice, then garnish with cubed summer melon, rolled prosciutto, and a dehydrated lime wheel.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
What is Aperol? The bittersweet Italian liqueur your home bar needs
It's time to learn about Aperol
Aperol

 

If you’re an avid cocktail fan, you’ve probably enjoyed a before-dinner Aperol Spritz before during the sweltering summer months. This simple, elegant, refreshing drink consists of Prosecco (Italian sparkling wine), soda water, and Aperol.

Read more
Negroni lovers will want to try the Tequila Mockingbird cocktail
The Tequila Mockingbird brings together tequila, cacao rum, and two types of amaro
tequila mockingbird cocktail 2

The Negroni is one of the all-time iconic cocktails, but it's a little unusual in its construction. Unlike many mixed drinks it contains no fruit juice and no mixer, just a blend of spirits and vermouth to create a perfectly balanced, bracing drink.

If you love a Negroni, you might want to try one of the many Negroni variations that are out there -- or you might want to dive into the world of other spirits-only cocktails. We've got an example of that category today, with a recipe from the Morimoto Napa restaurant in California. Unlike a Negroni this drink is shaken rather than stirred, but it has a similar bracing backbone of spirits with the sweetness coming from the use of Italian amaros.

Read more
Bartenders say these are the most overrated bourbon cocktails
Bartenders reveal the most overly ordered bourbon cocktails
Old Fashioned

There hasn’t always been a cocktail bar on every other street corner. Before the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts, many classic cocktails were seemingly lost to time. In the decades since, mixed drinks like the Old Fashioned, Sazerac, Daiquiri, and Negroni have exploded in popularity. And there’s a good reason why.

They (as well as countless others) are fairly simple to make without many ingredients but are also complex, nuanced, and flavorful. The only problem with this rise in interest in classic cocktails is that all the drinks above are requested so often that some bartenders grow tired of constantly making them.
The most overrated bourbon cocktails (and what you should drink instead)

Read more