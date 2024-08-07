A summer cocktail recipe from New York's Bottino restaurant

The trend of fat washing spirits continues — as a way to impart savory flavors and also to add a rich mouthfeel to a spirit, it makes for a great addition to a more complex cocktail. Personally I love savory-focused cocktails, as a reaction against too-sweet offerings and a reminder that drinks can run the gamut of flavors with just as much dexterity as foods.

But mixing with savory flavors can be a bit of a challenge, as you need to create balance between savory and sweet. A new cocktail being debuted at New York’s Bottino restaurant shows off how to achieve this balance, by combining proscuitto-washed rum with sweet summer melon. Prosciutto and melon are a classic summer pairing for an Italian appetizer, bringing together smokey meat and juicy fruit, but I’ve never seen them in a cocktail before.

The recipe was inspired by the Italian tradition of aperitivo hour, when people get together to enjoy a light drink and some small nibbles before dinner. If you’re in New York you can try out the cocktail at the restaurant, but if not then you can try out the recipe below to recreate the experience at home.

Prosciutto-Infused Rum and Cantaloupe Juice Cocktail

By Head Bartender, Nam Lee, at Bottino

Ingredients:

2 oz San Daniele Prosciutto fat washed Jamaican plantation rum

1 1/4 oz summer cantaloupe melon

3/4 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

Method:

Fat wash the prosciutto in rum for least 3 hours, then strain. Combine the ingredients with ice in a shaker and shake well. Strain into a glass with ice, then garnish with cubed summer melon, rolled prosciutto, and a dehydrated lime wheel.