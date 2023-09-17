 Skip to main content
Whiskey upgrade: How to fat wash your favorite whiskey or bourbon to add new depths of flavor

Add flavor to whiskey or bourbon with fat-washing

Christopher Osburn
By
Whiskey glass
Maxim Hopman/Unsplash

If you pay attention to the cocktail or whiskey world, you’ve probably heard the term “fat-washed” at some point. You also might not have any idea what that means. You might assume you should, so you don’t want to ask anyone and seem foolish, right? It sounds like you’re washing whiskey with some kind of fat, whatever that means. If you think that, you’re on the right track. It is a technique to change the flavor of whiskey (and other spirits), but it has nothing to do with your kitchen sink, washing machine, dishwasher, or anything like that.

In the simplest terms, fat washing is a cocktail technique in which some form of fat (like bacon fat, butter, or some other fat) is added to room-temperature whiskey (like in a dish or sealable container, not a bottle). It sits on the counter for a few hours so the fat can separate from the spirit before being put into a refrigerator or freezer until the fat forms a solid crust on top. Scrap it off or strain it through cheesecloth and you have a buttery, fatty, flavorful whiskey to pour back into a bottle to use in your favorite cocktails. Sounds simple enough. To do it right requires a little bit more effort than that. There are steps that need to be taken.

This isn’t anything new; it’s been popular for more than fifteen years in the cocktail community. Back in 2008, bartender Don Lee at PDT (Please Don’t Tell) in New York City started the craze. This was when he began making the now-famous Benton’s Old Fashioned, which is made with a base of bourbon fat washed with bacon fat. Over the years, bartenders have used other fats, including peanut butter, cheese, sesame oil, truffle oil, and even duck fat.

After reading this, there’s a decent chance we’ve piqued your interest in this unique cocktail technique. You probably want to fat-wash your own bourbons, ryes, and maybe even other spirits for use in various buttery, flavorful, fatty cocktails. Keep scrolling to learn a few tips to help make your fat-washed whiskey a hit and not a savory, salty mess.

Fat washing
Oliver Plattner/Unsplash

What do you need to fat-wash whiskey?

These are all of the tools and ingredients you should gather.

  • Whiskey: Obviously, you’ll need a bottle of whiskey.
  • Measuring tools: You’ll also need measuring cups and various measuring spoons.
  • A kitchen scale: You’ll need a kitchen scale if you’re going to specifically measure a certain amount of fat to be added.
  • A container: A large sealable container is extremely important as you wouldn’t want to try to do everything using a bottle. It might get messy.
  • Filtering tools: A strainer, a spoon to scoop off the fat, and/or cheese cloth or coffee filter is also a must.
  • Fat: Your fat of choice (obviously).

Get creative

One of the most fun things about fat-washing whiskey (and other ingredients) is the ability to get creative and wild with it. Nobody wants to ruin a perfectly good bottle of whiskey by fat-washing it with an uncomplimentary flavor. But you can pair bourbon with bacon fat, truffle oil, duck fat, vegetable oil, or straight-up butter. If you want to go the sesame oil, peanut butter (or other nut-centric butters) or coconut oil route, maybe don’t use a whole bottle. Some of those pair better with other whiskeys and spirits. For example, if you want to fat-wash dark rum, what could be better than coconut oil?

Ratios are important

While the best way to really get a buttery, flavorful whiskey from fat washing is to have a ratio of 1:1, you might want to work your way up to that by starting with less fat. This is especially true when it comes to aggressively flavorful fats like smoky, savory bacon fat. A good start is to have a ratio of two tablespoons of fat to one cup of whiskey. Clearly, more intense fats require an even more lopsided ratio. Also, as you work with more whiskeys and more fats, you’ll find the ratio that suits you and your particular palate.

Add other flavors

Whiskey purists might think this is blaspheme, but if you’re already fat-washing your whiskey, why not go right ahead and add some other flavors as well? You always enjoyed a nice shot of Fireball at a tailgate, right? How about a glass of Jim Beam Red Stag on a cool evening? After you add your fat of choice, add some spices like cinnamon or nutmeg or herbs like rosemary or mint. You can even add berries, cherries, or apples if you prefer.

Knob Creek bourbon
Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

How long will it last?

If you fat wash with butter, natural oils, or peanut butter, your whiskey should be fine sitting on your home bar waiting to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed into your favorite cocktail. Bacon fat-washed whiskeys and duck fat whiskeys should be stored in the refrigerator and consumed within a few weeks. Luckily, if you do it right, it will be so good you’ll want to drink it as soon as possible and let friends and family sample it.

Like with anything new, you’re going to have a few challenges and maybe a few unpalatable samples along the way. But if you stick with it and just have fun, you’ll learn a new skill to turn your cocktail game up to eleven.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Trader Joe’s is flat-out refusing to add this crowd-favorite service all major grocery stores have
You won't be able to avoid those pesky Trader Joe's clerks any time soon
Trader Joe's sign

Bad news for us Trader Joe's loving introverts. In the August 14th episode of the popular grocer's podcast, Trader Joe's CEO Bryan Palbaum and President Jon Basalone sat down to discuss their roles, the store, and, perhaps most importantly, their fierce stance against self-checkout lanes.

In a quickfire round of True or False, both men answered questions about the popular store, with a seemingly shared and fervent hatred of self-checkout stands. Upon being asked, "True or false, coming soon, self-checkout," Palbaum replied, "Oh, that's a false. That's a double false."

Read more
The ‘Wall Street Hustle’ sous vide cocktail is simple elegance we can’t get enough of
Sous vide makes this cocktail recipe come alive
Wall Street Hustle Cocktail

While the art of sous vide cooking has been around in restaurants for ages, it's really just been in the last decade or so that this wonderfully consistent, always delicious cooking method has made its way into home kitchens. We love the sous vide method for its ease of use, reliability, and succulently perfect results, every time. And while many home cooks were skeptical at first, most have (whether they care to admit it or not) come around and finally admitted that a sous vide machine is truly the best way to cook almost everything, from delicate desserts to hearty barbecue ribs. (Seriously. Ribs. Just try them, and we promise you'll never cook them another way again.)
For all of the sous vide recipes floating around out there, though, there may still be one thing you may not have considered preparing in your sous vide machine. And now is the time to remedy that situation because sous vide cocktails are about to become your new favorite indulgence.
Admittedly, the idea may sound a little bit peculiar at first, but there's just no other method of mixology that allows the fusing of flavors the way a sous vide bath does. By gently cooking cocktail ingredients in a vacuum-sealed bag, each element of your drink has time to infuse and intensify. The depth and complexity of flavor this creates is really quite astonishing when compared to a simply shaken and poured cocktail.
The wonderful thing about this method is the creative freedom you can take in becoming your own modern-day mixologist. Of course, your classic favorites will likely rise to a whole new level of sublime when prepared in this way, but feel free to experiment with any spirit you love, from tequila to vodka to gin to whiskey — they'll all taste even better after an infusion with your own mix of fresh herbs and spices, fruits, or any other cocktail ingredient that comes to mind.
And while part of the fun is creating up with your own mixes, if you're looking for sexy in a glass, we've got just the thing — The Wall Street Hustle. This sophisticated and sultry whiskey cocktail from Breville is beyond beautiful in its layered depth of flavor.
So even if cooking isn't exactly your thing, now you have a great excuse to pull down and dust off that sous vide machine you got last Christmas. Trust us.

Wall Street Hustle recipe
Makes nine cocktails
Ingredients:

Read more
You might want to steal this pro chef’s ‘Jesus juice’ for use in your home kitchen
No matter where you land on the religious spectrum, Jesus Juice is your new savior
preserved lemons and oil tips on cooking olive lemon

Every now and then, you might find yourself watching a cooking video, or hell, a how-to video about anything, really, and suddenly — bam — there's a genius tip that will change your life forever. A tip so good that you're mad you're only just getting the information. This is one of those tips.
How to Cook Perfect Scallops Every Time
In a recent YouTube video, Chef Will Murray of London's Fallow restaurant demonstrates how to perfectly cook scallops. And while his scallop cooking lesson is wonderfully informative, it was his finishing touch that really caught our attention. In one of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments, Chef Murray finishes his perfect scallop with what he calls...Jesus Juice. No mention as to why exactly it's been named Jesus Juice, but we like it, and we're keeping it.
The quirkily named condiment, he goes on to say, is a mixture of pickled lemon juice and rapeseed oil that can finish just about any dish.
Intrigued, we decided to try Jesus Juice for ourselves, and it's not an exaggeration to say it was the best decision we've ever made.
By mixing one part pickled lemon juice with one part oil (Chef Murray calls for rapeseed oil, but any neutral oil will work just as well), you're creating a condiment that can be splashed on just about any dish for an immense boost of texture and flavor. The perfect balance of zingy acidity and fat combine beautifully on seafood, chicken, pork, steak, salads, or absolutely anything else that just needs a special touch.
At this point, you may be wondering where pickled lemon juice comes from, and we're here for you. Just like anything else in the produce section, lemons can be pickled. The result is a zippy, complex, pleasantly sour, intensely lemony ingredient that can be used in an array of both savory and sweet dishes. The pickled lemon juice is what remains in the jar with the lemons, and it makes for an incredibly delicious and versatile ingredient. This is our favorite preserved lemons recipe so that you can try Jesus Juice for yourself.

Pickled lemon recipe
Ingredients

Read more