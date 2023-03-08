 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nam prik, the fiery Thai chili dip you should be adding to everything

Chiang Mai native Chef Setalat Prasert of Spicy Shallot breaks down this amazing Thai favorite

Hunter Lu
By

Fiery, herbaceous, tart, and savory, nam prik is a chili sauce that’s absolutely beloved throughout Thailand. With more than a dozen varieties, this hot sauce and dip is enjoyed with everything from raw and steamed vegetables to grilled meats or fish. While the dip is traditionally prepared in a mortar and pestle (or a Thai krok), modern cooks often use a blender or food processor to make this vibrant chili dip. 

To guide us through this Thai delicacy is Chiang Mai native Chef Setalat “George” Prasert of Spicy Shallot. Spicy Shallot, located in Elmhurst, Queens, on a three-block stretch of Woodside Avenue named Little Thailand Way, serves a unique blend of Thai cuisine and Japanese sushi. The restaurant is also a showcase of Prasert’s favorite — nam prik kha.

“My mother taught me how to make nam prik kha from galangal, chilis, and garlic,” said Prasert. “We’d eat it every week with steamed vegetables and sticky rice. At Spicy Shallot, I serve it with grilled ribeye or short ribs.”

At Spicy Shallot, a great way to sample the spicy food staple that is nam prik is in the Hors d’Oeuvres Muang, a northern Thai-style appetizer plate with tomato and pork nam prik ong and roasted green chili nam prik num. All of it is accompanied by pork rinds, vegetables, and a Vietnamese-style pork loaf, a popular dipping ingredient for nam prik.

Nam prik num recipe

Spicy Shallot Nam Prik in a basket.
The Hors d’Oeuvres Muang at Spicy Shallot with nam prik ong and roasted green chili nam prik num.

Ingredients:

  • 4 large, long, hot green chilis
  • 4 whole, very small shallots, unpeeled
  • 5 medium cloves garlic, unpeeled
  • 2 tablespoons Thai shrimp paste
  • 1/3 cup roughly chopped cilantro, including the stems
  • Kosher salt

Method:

  1. Place chilis, shallots, and garlic in a preheated cast iron pan.
  2. Place under a broiler at high temp and cook for 10 minutes, turning occasionally until uniformly charred.
  3. Transfer cooked vegetables in a covered bowl and let sit 10 minutes.
  4. While the veggies are cooling, toast shrimp paste in broiler on heavy-duty foil until aromatic, about a minute or so.
  5. Remove skin from vegetables and add to krok along with cilantro, shrimp paste, and a pinch of salt. Pound into a rough paste.
  6. Stir in lime juice.
  7. Nam prik num will stay fresh for up to a week if refrigerated in an air-tight container. Serve with steamed and fresh vegetables for dipping, pork rinds, etc.

Nam prik kha recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 dried chili, preferably bird’s eye
  • 10 garlic cloves
  • 3 very small shallots, unpeeled
  • Thumb-sized piece of fresh galangal, finely sliced. Frozen sliced galangal is available in many Chinese supermarkets and may be substituted.
  • 1/2 tablespoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon of fish sauce

Method:

  1. Roast chili, garlic, and galangal in a pan over medium-high heat until fragrant.
  2. In a krok, pound the chilis and salt until thoroughly mixed, then transfer to a bowl.
  3. Add galangal to krok and pound into a paste, then place into a bowl.
  4. Add garlic to krok and pound into a paste.
  5. Add fish sauce, chili, and galangal to garlic and pound all ingredients until thoroughly mixed.
  6. Remove from krok and serve with grilled meats and steamed vegetables for dipping.

Editors' Recommendations

How to make your own cold brew coffee at home (no, it isn’t just iced coffee)
Cold brew coffee: Making this popular drink is easier than you think it is
Lindsay Parrill
By Lindsay Parrill
February 25, 2023
international coffee drinks that arent dalgona cold brew ice

I grew up in a house where iced coffee was made by pouring the hours-old coffee pot leftovers over a glass of ice. Maybe a little milk was added, or, if you were feeling extra fancy, a splash of flavored creamer. Embarrassingly far into adulthood (before Keurig came along and cramped my style), that's how I made my "cold brew." For years, this was how I drank my warm-weather coffee. But oh, did I have it wrong.
In case you're unaware, cold brew, real cold brew, is made using an entirely different method than hot coffee. While hot coffee is generally made by running hot water through finely-ground coffee beans, cold brew is made more like our grandmothers made sun tea - set to steep for a while, becoming flavorful and delicious on its own with nothing added but love, water, and time.
The result is a much smoother, silkier, bolder and more flavorful cup of morning magic. When coffee is steeped this way, much of the bitterness smooths to be much gentler on the palette, allowing you to really taste the flavor of the beans in a whole new way. So how do you make cold brew at home?
There are plenty of gizmos out there, like cold brew coffee makers, jugs, and infusers, but there's no need for these. Like many needless kitchen tools, these accessories end up being shoved into the back of the pantry, never to be seen again. Our favorite method of making cold brew coffee involves nothing more than a good old-fashioned French press.

How to make cold brew coffee

Read more
Campbell’s Soup has an executive chef, and he’s dishing amazing tips and recipes
Did you know Campbell's Soup has an executive chef? Neither did we, but we chatted him up for culinary tips
Mark Stock
By Mark Stock
February 23, 2023
Campbell's executive chef Bryan Cozzi.

When you think of Campbell's, you probably think of chicken noodle soup and Andy Warhol. Well, the classic American brand, founded back in 1869, also has a research and development team fit with culinary talent. Campbell's even has an executive chef, with whom we chatted about cooking, some special Cambell's Soup recipes, and general tips for an elevated eating experience.

Bryan Cozzi is an East Coast native and has been with Campbell's for a decade. He's helped the company innovate with fresh meals and sauces and currently focuses on soups and broth. After 10 years with Campbell's, he says he's still excited to go to work every day.

Read more
These are the 7 best Mexican restaurants this side of the border
There's no shortage of good Mexican restaurants here in the states — These are the very best
Mark Stock
By Mark Stock
February 22, 2023
The Original Ninfa’s

Of the many truly great cuisines out there, Mexican must be in the mix. It belongs in the same breath as Italian and French, full of diversity, dynamism, incredible age-old recipes and techniques, and a lot of food that's just plain fun to eat.

Yes, our country is home to some fantastic Mexican restaurants, from family-friendly outposts to high-end establishments redefining the very genre. And it's not just happening in border states like Texas, Arizona, and California. There's great Mexican cuisine all over the United States.
So, while this is by no means the definitive list of best Mexican restaurants in the nation, it is a collection of some of the finest. If you’re looking for an iconic experience, authentic dishes, or simply a great a meal, these options will never disappoint.

Read more