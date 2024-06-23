 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is the most popular cocktail in your state

What is your state's most popular mixed drink?

By
Cocktails
Moritz Mentges/Unsplash

As summer heads towards us like a booze-fueled train, it’s time to start looking ahead to cocktail season. This means that we’re starting to think about the mixed drinks we’re going to shake up this summer. And while we prefer certain drinks to others, it also makes us wonder about the cocktails people in other parts of the country will be mixing up this summer (and all year long). But, thanks to the folks at Casino.ca, we don’t have to wonder.

They analyzed Google trends to figure out the most popular cocktails in each state (they also analyzed Canada, but we’ll be sticking to the US for this one). Even if you’re an avid cocktail drinker, you might be surprised by the result. When it came to the top drink in each state, there weren’t a lot of picks.

Recommended Videos

The most popular cocktails in the U.S.

Paper Plane
iStock

Some of the most popular drinks didn’t even make the list. We’re talking about drinks like the Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, Gin & Tonic, and Manhattan. But it’s time to find out the six (yes, only six) drinks that did make the list.

Margarita

Margarita
Olha Tatdot / Unsplash

The Margarita, was by far the most favorite cocktail in the US with a staggering 31 states picking it as their top choice, To put this into perspective, it received a perfect 100 score in California. Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and most of the US followed suit. The tequila, lime juice, and triple sec-centric drink were popular in Google searches all year long, with more than 163,000 searches.

Martini

Martini
Ambitious Studio* - Rick Barrett/Unsplash

Nine states picked the timeless gin (or vodka) and vermouth-based drink as their top choice. This includes New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Virginia. It’s so popular in Massachusetts that it received a score of 100 there. Popular throughout the year, the iconic drink was searched most often during the winter months (specifically during the holidays).

Constantine

Manzanilla Martini on table
Rachel Harrison Communications

The third most popular cocktail in the US should come as quite a surprise because there’s a decent chance you’ve never even heard of it. This sweet take on the martini is made with gin, vermouth, Luxardo liqueur, absinthe, and bitters. It was the top pick in five states, including New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and West Virginia. It even got a score of 100 in Michigan.

Mojito

Mojito on a bar ready to serve
Tatyana Vega / Unsplash

You might think the mojito is a more popular drink than it is, but this classic cocktail made with rum, sugar, mint leaves, lime juice, and soda water was only the top mixed drink in Arkansas and Wisconsin of all places. This selection seems totally random.

Piña Colada

Pina Colada
YesMore Content/Unsplash

It should come as no surprise that Hawaii would opt for a tropical drink when picking its most popular cocktail. This drink made with white rum, pineapple juice, and coconut milk is sweet, boozy, and perfect for an island paradise.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary
Johann Trasch/Unsplash

One state picked the Bloody Mary. People in Nevada picked this tomato juice, vodka, hot sauce, and spice-filled cocktail as their top drink. It shouldn’t be surprising as the state is loaded with nightlife and casinos. Late night might call for a boozy pick-me-up in the morning.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
It’s time to learn about bourbon – here’s your guide
Put down the IPA and meet the actual coolest drink in town — bourbon
Bourbon in a glass

Hello, class, and welcome to Bourbon 101. Don't worry; we're not like those other schools where you aren't allowed to drink during class. We're cool. Now, get your notebooks and a glass of whiskey ready because it's time to dive into the history of this American spirit.

It would be hard to find something more American than bourbon, except for maybe a bald eagle draped in an American flag with a baseball and an apple pie clutched in its talons. In any case, the history of bourbon follows the highs and lows of our country, as a whole, with good times, great times, and really bad times. It was built with ingenuity in a time of great hardship and flourished despite the best efforts of outside forces.
What exactly is bourbon?

Read more
A complete guide: How to clean your oven racks
Most of what you need for this task is in your home already
Inside of a modern empty oven

Let's be real. When it comes to household chores and responsibilities, cleaning oven racks falls pretty low on the fun-to-do list. It's messy, it's greasy, and it tests the line of needing to be a circus contortionist in order to reach all those dark, dingy corners.

But it's a task that simply must be done. A dirty oven can actually affect the taste of your food, and if the situation is dire (no judgment here), even lead to food poisoning in certain cases. So, as grimy and gruesome as the chore can be, it's an important one to conquer. Just think of how rewarding a squeaky-clean oven will be and about all the delicious casseroles waiting to be prepared and enjoyed, a testament to your efforts.

Read more
Toast the changing seasons with this new summer solstice gin
Floral botanicals and peach puree for summer vibes
tamworth summer solstice gin screenshot 2024 06 10 100434

One of the great pleasures of gin as a spirit is how flexible it is. As long as it has a backbone of juniper, it can be flavored with virtually any combination of herbs, fruits, and other botanicals that you can imagine and that is accessible in the area. That has lead to a proliferation of hyper local gin brands working with the ingredients available to them, meaning that you as a gin fan can try different flavor experiences practically everywhere you go.

The latest gin inspired by experimenting with local ingredients is Tamworth Garden Summer Solstice Gin out of Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire. Created by Steven Grasse of Hendricks Gin fame, this floral-forward gin uses botanicals of juniper, angelica root, lemon, dandelion, sweet woodruff, blackberry bark, and coriander, and has peach puree added for a fruity taste of summer.

Read more