What is your state's most popular mixed drink?

As summer heads towards us like a booze-fueled train, it’s time to start looking ahead to cocktail season. This means that we’re starting to think about the mixed drinks we’re going to shake up this summer. And while we prefer certain drinks to others, it also makes us wonder about the cocktails people in other parts of the country will be mixing up this summer (and all year long). But, thanks to the folks at Casino.ca, we don’t have to wonder.

They analyzed Google trends to figure out the most popular cocktails in each state (they also analyzed Canada, but we’ll be sticking to the US for this one). Even if you’re an avid cocktail drinker, you might be surprised by the result. When it came to the top drink in each state, there weren’t a lot of picks.

The most popular cocktails in the U.S.

Some of the most popular drinks didn’t even make the list. We’re talking about drinks like the Old Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, Gin & Tonic, and Manhattan. But it’s time to find out the six (yes, only six) drinks that did make the list.

Margarita

The Margarita, was by far the most favorite cocktail in the US with a staggering 31 states picking it as their top choice, To put this into perspective, it received a perfect 100 score in California. Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and most of the US followed suit. The tequila, lime juice, and triple sec-centric drink were popular in Google searches all year long, with more than 163,000 searches.

Martini

Nine states picked the timeless gin (or vodka) and vermouth-based drink as their top choice. This includes New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Virginia. It’s so popular in Massachusetts that it received a score of 100 there. Popular throughout the year, the iconic drink was searched most often during the winter months (specifically during the holidays).

Constantine

The third most popular cocktail in the US should come as quite a surprise because there’s a decent chance you’ve never even heard of it. This sweet take on the martini is made with gin, vermouth, Luxardo liqueur, absinthe, and bitters. It was the top pick in five states, including New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and West Virginia. It even got a score of 100 in Michigan.

Mojito

You might think the mojito is a more popular drink than it is, but this classic cocktail made with rum, sugar, mint leaves, lime juice, and soda water was only the top mixed drink in Arkansas and Wisconsin of all places. This selection seems totally random.

Piña Colada

It should come as no surprise that Hawaii would opt for a tropical drink when picking its most popular cocktail. This drink made with white rum, pineapple juice, and coconut milk is sweet, boozy, and perfect for an island paradise.

Bloody Mary

One state picked the Bloody Mary. People in Nevada picked this tomato juice, vodka, hot sauce, and spice-filled cocktail as their top drink. It shouldn’t be surprising as the state is loaded with nightlife and casinos. Late night might call for a boozy pick-me-up in the morning.

