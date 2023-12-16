 Skip to main content
3 batch drink recipes perfect for the holidays: Moscow mule, martini, and good ol’ spiked punch

Keep things delicious this holiday season with some quality cocktails

Mark Stock
By
Eggnog with spicy cinnamon for Christmas and winter holidays
Weedezign / iStock

‘Tis the season for big portions, glowing lights, and well-made drinks. As the holidays set in, we’ve got a few cocktail recipes you can try out on you and yours. Whether you’re hosting a big gathering or just want something to sip in the evening as you watch a classic holiday movie, we’ve got some ideas.

Read on for some great options you can batch out as large-format cocktails for parties and such. The list includes everything from refreshing mixers to indulgent nightcaps. Don’t be ashamed of busting out a calculator if you can’t keep the ratios straight. You don’t want a drink so strong that people will be passing out on your couch. Conversely, you don’t want something that’s too light, especially when the in-laws arrive.

Happy holidays!

A caramel apple mule cocktail.
Tina's Vodka

Caramel apple mule

This twist on the Moscow mule recipe blends the satisfying flavors of fall and winter and treats you to apple cider flavors, as well as baking spices and ginger.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Tina’s Vodka
  • 2 ounces fresh, chilled apple cider
  • 1/4 ounce of lime juice
  • 2 ounces of ginger beer
  • Dash of cinnamon
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 apple slice for garnish
  • Splash of caramel syrup

Method

  1. In a copper mug, combine Tina’s Vodka, apple cider, a splash of caramel syrup, and a squeeze of lime juice.
  2. Stir gently and fill the mug with ice.
  3. Top it off with ginger beer and garnish with a slice of apple and a drizzle of caramel.
A chocolate peppermint martini cocktail
Tina's Vodka

Chocolate peppermint martini

In case you haven’t been paying attention, the martini recipe has evolved over the years. People are throwing everything at it, from espresso to parmesan cheese. This festive version is a dessert in a glass, and it’s the proper spot to use a candy cane as a stirring spoon.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Tina’s Vodka
  • 2 ounces chocolate liqueur
  • 2 ounces light cream or half-and-half
  • 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder
  • Splash of peppermint schnapps
  • 1 candy cane
  • 1 chocolate wafer

Method

  1. In a shaker, combine Tina’s vodka, chocolate liqueur, a splash of peppermint schnapps, and a touch of cream.
  2. Shake vigorously with ice until well chilled, then strain into a martini glass.
  3. Garnish with a sprinkle of crushed candy cane and a chocolate wafer.
Holiday spice punch in a bowl
Tina's Vodka

Holiday spice punch

Punch is perhaps the best holiday drink to batch out in big portions for all to enjoy. It combines bright cranberry with cinnamon, citrus, and ginger. Know that the recipe below is for a single serving, so ratchet it up accordingly.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces of Tina’s Vodka
  • 2 ounces cranberry juice
  • 1 ounce orange juice
  • Splash of ginger ale
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon
  • 2 cinnamon sticks

Method

  1. In a large punch bowl, combine Tina’s vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice, a splash of ginger ale, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
  2. Stir gently and add ice cubes.
  3. Garnish with orange slices, cranberries, and a few cinnamon sticks.

Curious about other festive libations? Check out our best holiday cocktails feature and New Year’s Eve drink ideas. Here’s to a safe and sound holiday stretch.

