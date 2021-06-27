Pasta is a staple food for virtually every culture around the world. It comes in all shapes and sizes and it can be made from eggs, flour, rice, beans, and a variety of other grains. For all these reasons, pasta is extremely versatile and fun to make at home from scratch. All you need is a few pasta-making accessories for your kitchen. It’s delicious on its own or can be complemented with your favorite spaghetti sauce.

Pasta is the type of food that’s so good you want to make a lot of at once, then have some leftovers for another meal or two. However, be careful when reheating your beloved noodles, because there are some methods that can turn your once tender and moist dish into a dry, disgusting disaster. Luckily, here we’ve highlighted the best methods to reheat pasta and left out the worst. Here’s everything you need to know so you can revive leftover pasta to its former glory.

How to Reheat Pasta with Sauce

If your pasta was originally tossed and covered in a sauce, then the absolute best way to reheat it is by placing it inside your oven at a temperature of 350° F for between 10-30 minutes. It is important to check your pasta every 5-10 minutes to ensure it is not being overcooked or drying out.

If you are concerned that it is burning on top but not heating all the way through, placing a piece of aluminum foil over your noodles is a great way to add a bit of protection while helping the dish to warm up a bit faster. It is important to note that using aluminum foil can result in a slightly longer reheating time.

Another method that can be useful with reheating pasta in the oven can be to add a few drops of water to any sauce before reheating. Certain sauces will dry out considerably during the reheating process. Just adding a little extra water or thickening your sauce helps your finished and reheated sauce to have a similar taste and texture to the first time it was cooked.

How to Reheat Pasta on the Stove

Another great option for reheating pasta that has been tossed with sauce is to add a bit of your favorite cooking oil to a pan and lightly sauté your pasta on the stove. This method is a bit less precise than using an oven, but in most cases, heating your pasta over medium heat for 2-5 minutes while stirring it frequently should result in a pretty evenly heated dish.

One of the advantages of using this method is that you are able to see and taste your progress as you go. Always keeping a close eye on any food that you are cooking or reheating. A couple of minutes of cooking time makes a huge difference. And if you have any parmesan cheese go ahead and add it for some extra cheesy flavor.

Don’t Overdo It: How Long Does Pasta Last?

Cooked pasta noodles should really only last in your refrigerator for three to four days tops. It is dangerous to consume foods that have been sitting around for too long. If you want it to last longer you can freeze it in batches so it’s easier to defrost and reheat.

