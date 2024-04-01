 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These low carb pasta options are just as delicious

Treat yourself with these low carb pasta alternatives

Emily Caldwell
By
zucchini noodles
Jacqueline Spotto / Pexels

We all love pasta. From the delicious bite to the flavorful sauces on top, pasta is a hearty go-to dinner option when we’re craving comfort food. However, as delicious as pasta is, it’s also extremely high in carbohydrates. Just one cup of cooked spaghetti is about 40 grams of carbs (and most of us are eating more than one helping). The carbohydrates in pasta are quickly broken down right after we eat pasta, causing a rise in blood sugar levels that can impair weight loss and cause more hunger.

If you’re looking to start a cut in time for summer or adhere to a low-carb diet, pasta is certainly not your friend. Yet this does not mean you have to ditch pasta entirely. These low carb pasta substitutes are perfect for staying on track with your diet goals while still enjoying a delicious dinner.

Recommended Videos

Zucchini noodles

Zucchini
Nachrichten_muc

Zucchini noodles are one of the best pasta alternatives thanks to their low-carb content and versatility. As a low carb pasta, zucchini absorbs the taste of the sauce and seasonings you put on it — making it an option for nearly any dinner recipe. Zucchini noodles have become so popular as a go-to food on the keto diet that they are often sold pre-spiralized in many grocery stores and available fresh or frozen.

Related

Making your zucchini noodles is also super simple with a hand spiralizer or an electric spiralizer. Many spiralizers also offer different thickness settings, allowing you to create thick zucchini noodles or super thin noodles, based on your personal preferences. Just one cup of zucchini noodles contains only about 20 calories and about 2.5 net carbs.

Zucchini is high in fiber content too, which will help to keep you full. Since zucchini noodles are so low in carbs and calories, this high-volume food is perfect for eating a hearty portion. Zucchini noodles taste delicious pan-fried or raw. This low-carb pasta can be enjoyed with butter, olive oil, pesto sauce, or any other low-carb pasta sauce.

Hearts of palm pasta

Pasta carbonara
Zoran Borojevic/Unsplash / Unsplash

Hearts of palm is a unique vegetable that is harvested from the inner core of palm trees. This veggie is similar to artichoke hearts or white asparagus and is extremely low in carbohydrates. The mild flavor combined with the low carb content makes hearts of palm a perfect substitute for pasta to make keto noodles.

Many brands offer hearts of palm in cans or pouches in common pasta shapes such as linguini or spaghetti. A 100-gram serving of hearts of palm pasta contains only 5 carbohydrates, 3 of which come from fiber. Not only do hearts of palm pasta make for great low-carb noodles, but they’re also a popular gluten-free pasta alternative since they are free of wheat.

Shirataki noodles

noodles
Klaus Nielsen / Pexels

Shirataki noodles are another keto pasta option made from Japanese konjac root. These thin noodles have an extremely high water content, made up of about 97% water. The rest of the composition of shirataki noodles is made of glucomannan fiber that is found in the root of the plant. These noodles have a different bite than traditional pasta and are translucent in appearance. While the rubbery or “slimy” texture may seem unappealing at first, these noodles lose their texture once cooked.

To cook shirataki noodles properly, they must be thoroughly rinsed under cold water before cooking. After double washing and straining, shiratiki noodles can be cooked on the pan over medium heat until the excess moisture evaporates. With only negligible calories and carbs, consuming shirataki noodles is a great substitute for traditional pasta while on a cut or diet.

Chickpea pasta

A close-up of roasted chickpeas.
Engin_Akyurt / Pixabay

While not low enough in carbs for a traditional keto diet, chickpea pasta is still lower in carbs than traditional pasta. If you’re looking just to cut back on carbs a bit, chickpea pasta contains about 40% fewer net carbs than wheat pasta. Chickpea pasta is made from ground chickpeas which contain lots of protein and fiber.

This type of pasta comes in all different shapes and is boxed similarly to regular pasta. Since chickpeas are much lower on the glycemic index than wheat pasta, chickpea pasta is a great alternative for diabetics to still enjoy pasta without as much of a blood sugar spike. However, chickpea pasta still contains 30 to 35 grams of carbs per serving, making it a less attractive option for use as a keto pasta.

Trying low carb pasta alternatives

noodles
ponce_photography / Pixabay

Although no substitute will taste exactly like wheat pasta, these low-carb pasta alternatives deliver a delicious bite without the guilt. People on a keto diet can start by trying zucchini noodles, shirataki noodles, or hearts of palm pasta as a tasty carb alternative, while those on a moderately low-carb diet may prefer chickpea pasta. Try them all until you find your favorite!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a full time freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She…
Forget wine — Beer and cheese is an unbeatable combination
Put the corkscrew away and crack open a cold one
Beer and cheese

When one hears the term cheese pairings, wine is the beverage that most often comes to mind, we'd wager. Because, of course, it is. The pairing of wine and cheese is as classic a coupling as peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, or chocolate and strawberries. They're meant to be together. But that certainly doesn't mean that wine is the only adult beverage that can dance an alluring tango alongside everyone's favorite dairy product. Beer, as humble as its reputation can be, is also a beautiful balance to cheese's immense offering of flavors. While some may think of beer as not being as multi-dimensional and varied in its palate-pleasing capabilities as wine, this is not the case - especially now that we live in a world with so many exquisite craft beers, stouts, and lagers.
Of course, another classic accompaniment to cheese is bread or crackers. Why might that be, one might ask. Is it because we're simply in need of a starchy vessel to usher the cheese into our mouths? The answer is actually a bit deeper than that. Starches like bread and crackers are made from the same yeasty ingredients as beer, so their pairing makes perfect culinary sense.
This isn't to say, though, that one can simply pick up a hunk of cheddar and crack open a Budweiser and expect culinary artistry. The science is a bit more nuanced than that, so we're here to help you find the best pairings for your favorite beers and cheeses.

How to pair beer and cheese

Read more
What foods are high in iron? These staples will help you live a healthier life
Add these high-iron foods to your shopping list today
Ribeye caps topped with garlic and herbs cooked in a cast iron pan over charcoal.

What foods are high in iron? We all know that iron is important for a healthy, balanced diet, but did you know you can find two different kinds of iron in food: heme and non-heme. Your body can absorb iron from heme (animal-based) food better than from non-heme (plant-based) food sources. Where can you find heme food sources? Read on to find out about foods high in iron.

If you eat a plant-based diet, you’ll get a lot of non-heme types of iron. As a result, your body might need a bit of help to absorb it properly. Sometimes vitamin C can aid with the absorption of plant-based kinds of iron. Regularly consume both plant and animal-based sources of iron to get the best of both for your body. 
What is iron?

Read more
Benefits of ginger: 6 reasons why you should add it to your grocery list today
Learn how ginger could be an essential superfood for your diet
Ginger on cutting board.

All over the world,ginger is consumed in many ways; these include as a spice, in teas and soups, and more! No matter how you choose to enjoy the superfood, it cannot be denied that there are many benefits of ginger. Due to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties, there are six significant ways that ginger can positively affect your health.

It doesn’t require a lot of ginger to make a difference, either! Three to four grams of ginger daily is optimal for the average healthy adult. Any more than this can lead to gastrointestinal distress and heartburn. So as long as you stay within the guidelines, you can include ginger in your diet in various ways and reap the many health benefits it provides.

Read more