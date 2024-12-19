Throw a winning bash with these easy holiday punch recipes to share

Table of Contents Table of Contents Pomegranate Collins Punch Sparkling Holiday Punch

When it comes to hosting for a crowd, we’re big fans of batching your cocktails in advance. If you’re hosting more than five or six guests, then trying to make everyone individual cocktails will be very challenging and you’ll be at the bar all night rather than having the chance to socialize — and it’s even more challenging if you’ll be preparing food as well. So rather than stressing out about drinks, we recommend creating a large batched recipe which you can prepare before your guests arrive, and then serve as needed. Or if you’re very busy, you can even set out a punch bowl and some glasses and let your guests help themselves.

The best punch recipes are easy to drink, with popular fruity flavors enhanced by a few key additions like herbs or tasty liqueurs. The two recipes below from Empress 1908 Indigo Gin will provide all the flavor you’re looking for with no stress for you.

Recommended Videos

Pomegranate Collins Punch

Created by Carolyn Pascual, @thesocialsipper

*Serves 5

Ingredients:

1 cup Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

Juice of 2 Lemons

¾ cup Pomegranate Juice

.5 cup Fresh Squeezed Mandarin Juice

2 oz Simple Syrup

1 tsp Orange Blossom Water

1.5 cups Lemon Sparkling Water

¼ cup Pomegranate Arils

1 Mandarin, sliced

1 Lemon, sliced

Garnishes: Rosemary and Citrus Leaves

Method:

Add all cocktail ingredients to a pitcher with ice and stir. Divide into glasses. If desired, garnish each glass with a citrus leaf and sprig of rosemary.

Sparkling Holiday Punch

Created by Sarah Gualtieri, @the.boozy.ginger

*Serves 8

Ingredients:

12 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

4 oz Orange Liqueur

12 oz Cranberry Juice

6 oz Lime Juice

Prosecco (1 oz per serving)

Garnishes: Orange Slices and Cranberries

Method:

Add all ingredients except Prosecco to a pitcher or punch bowl. Add ice and stir until chilled. Serve over ice and top each serving with Prosecco. Garnish with orange slices and cranberries.