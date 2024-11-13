If you enjoy birds of prey and whiskey, this is the release for you

If you like birds of prey and whiskey, you’ll love the newest release from Milam & Greene Whiskey. The brand is adding to its popular 2024 Wildlife Collection by releasing Cooper’s Hawk Single Barrel Bourbon. This is the sixth and last cask strength whiskey release from this year’s collection.

Milam & Greene Cooper’s Hawk Single Barrel Bourbon

The Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection was created to learn how climate changes and weather affect the aromas and flavors of the brand’s whiskeys. This year’s collection also pays homage to the wild birds found in Texas. As a bonus, a portion of the sale of this whiskey (and the other whiskeys in the collection) goes to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

Recommended Videos

The whiskey is a 128.1-proof single-barrel bourbon that begins with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. Distilled and aged in Tennessee, it spent six years and eight months maturing. After moving to Blanco, Texas, it spent another year and eight months aging in Milam & Greene’s barrelhouse.

According to the brand, the result is a whiskey with a nose of caramel, vanilla wafer, dark cherry, toasted oak, and almond. The palate is a symphony of bread pudding, glazed donuts, ripe apricots, and pipe tobacco. The finish is long and warm and ends with a final cracked black pepper flourish.

“We track the specific effect of how the Texas environment influences and enhances flavor development right down to the barrel placement to select the barrels for the Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection,” Heather Greene, Milam & Greene Whiskey master blender and CEO, said in a press release. “We don’t regulate the temperature and have plenty of natural airflow through our rickhouses, which allows the outside weather conditions to play a part in the whiskey aging process.”

Where can I buy it?

You can purchase a bottle of Milam & Greene Cooper’s Hawk Single Barrel Bourbon on the Milam & Greene website and in the distillery tasting room beginning November 20th for a suggested retail price of $149.99.