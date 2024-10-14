Milam & Green's new whiskey pays tribute to Barn Owls

If you’re a whiskey fan, you know all about the award-winning whiskeys produced by Milam & Green. This award-winning brand has a handful of popular core-range whiskeys, Blender’s Reserve, Distillery releases, and its Wildlife Collections. While they are all noteworthy, it’s the latter we’re concerned about today.

Milam & Green Barn Owl

Milam & Greene recently introduced its fifth cask-strength whiskey in the 2024 Wildlife Collection. It’s called Barn Owl and was crafted to pay homage to these birds prevalent in Milam & Greene’s home state of Texas. As a bonus, proceeds from this expression benefit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

“Barn owls love to roost in the rafters, so for this special release, we plucked the barrel from the top row of our single-story, non-temperature controlled rickhouse,” Heather Greene, Milam & Greene Whiskey CEO said in a press release. “Typically, barrels on the top row are exposed to more heat, so they lose more water to evaporation. That’s the ‘Angle’s Share.’ Water molecules are smaller than alcohol molecules, which makes it easier for them to escape through the pores of the barrel in hot and dry conditions. That increases the proof and concentrates the flavors in the barrel. This whiskey soars.”

It was made with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. It was distilled in Tennessee and was matured for six years and eight months. It was then shipped to Plano, Texas, where it spent another year and eight months at Milam & Greene’s rickhouse.

Bottled at a potent, robust 130-proof, it begins with a nose of maple candy, almonds, caramelized sugar, and dried cherries. The palate is a mix of dark chocolate, sticky toffee, peppery rye, dried cherries, and butterscotch.

Where can I buy it?

This extremely limited-edition bourbon will be available exclusively at Milam & Greene’s website and at the distillery tasting room beginning on October 17th for a suggested retail price of $149.99. Only 158 bottles will be available, so get it while you can.

