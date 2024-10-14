 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Milam & Greene is releasing a single barrel bourbon called Barn Owl

Milam & Green's new whiskey pays tribute to Barn Owls

By
Milam & Greene
Milam & Greene

If you’re a whiskey fan, you know all about the award-winning whiskeys produced by Milam & Green. This award-winning brand has a handful of popular core-range whiskeys, Blender’s Reserve, Distillery releases, and its Wildlife Collections. While they are all noteworthy, it’s the latter we’re concerned about today.

Milam & Green Barn Owl

glass of whiskey
DanielViero / Adobe Stock

Milam & Greene recently introduced its fifth cask-strength whiskey in the 2024 Wildlife Collection. It’s called Barn Owl and was crafted to pay homage to these birds prevalent in Milam & Greene’s home state of Texas. As a bonus, proceeds from this expression benefit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

Recommended Videos

“Barn owls love to roost in the rafters, so for this special release, we plucked the barrel from the top row of our single-story, non-temperature controlled rickhouse,” Heather Greene, Milam & Greene Whiskey CEO said in a press release. “Typically, barrels on the top row are exposed to more heat, so they lose more water to evaporation. That’s the ‘Angle’s Share.’ Water molecules are smaller than alcohol molecules, which makes it easier for them to escape through the pores of the barrel in hot and dry conditions. That increases the proof and concentrates the flavors in the barrel. This whiskey soars.”

Related

It was made with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. It was distilled in Tennessee and was matured for six years and eight months. It was then shipped to Plano, Texas, where it spent another year and eight months at Milam & Greene’s rickhouse.

Bottled at a potent, robust 130-proof, it begins with a nose of maple candy, almonds, caramelized sugar, and dried cherries. The palate is a mix of dark chocolate, sticky toffee, peppery rye, dried cherries, and butterscotch.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park / Unsplash

This extremely limited-edition bourbon will be available exclusively at Milam & Greene’s website and at the distillery tasting room beginning on October 17th for a suggested retail price of $149.99. Only 158 bottles will be available, so get it while you can.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Brother’s Bond is releasing a 7-year-old bottled-in-bond bourbon
Brother's Bond's new expression pays homage to the bottled in bond act of 1897
Brother's Bond Bourbon

Brother’s Bond isn’t just another gimmicky celebrity alcohol brand with more flash than substance. It might have been founded by actors Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder (of Vampire Diaries fame), but it has already gained countless fans and awards for its bourbons and rye whiskeys since it was founded in 2021.

Its newest release was created to pay tribute to the long history of whiskey-making in America. It’s called Brother’s Bond 7-Year-Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon and it’s the duo’s tribute to the industry-changing Bottled in Bond Act of 1897.
Brother’s Bond 7-Year-Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon

Read more
Penelope Bourbon launches rare Founders Reserve Whiskey
Penelope is releasing a memorable wheat whiskey
Penelope Bourbon

Sometimes, alcohol brands are launched and named because of a geographic location or historical event. In the case of Penelope Bourbon, the brand was launched in 2018 because co-founder Mike Paladini and his wife Kerry were expecting a child named Penelope. He decided to team up with childhood friend Danny Polise to commemorate her birth to start Penelope Bourbon. The brand has received much acclaim and multiple awards in the years since.
Penelope Estate Collection Founders Reserve

Recently, the brand announced an epic new release called Penelope Estate Collection Founders Reserve. This straight wheat whiskey begins with a mash bill of 95% wheat and 5% malted barley. It’s matured for a full eleven years in new, charred American oak barrels at the renowned Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Read more
Tequila OCHO is releasing its first extra añejo since 2022
Tequila OCHO Extra Anejo is the tequila for whiskey drinkers
Tequila OCHO

If you’re anything like us, you enjoy a nice glass of well-made extra añejo tequila neat on a cool evening. This nuanced, complex, version of tequila is on par with a long-aged whiskey. With this in mind, we’re excited to hear about Tequila OCHO’s new release.

The “world’s original single estate” tequila, Tequila OCHO is re-launching its popular Extra Añejo for the first time since 2022. Its launch is part of the brand’s design refresh for its core range and the start of all its expressions having the same distinct look and size.
Tequila OCHO Extra Añejo

Read more