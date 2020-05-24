  1. Food & Drink

Fresh Memorial Day Cocktails to Help You Celebrate this Weekend

When most people think of Memorial Day, images of barbecues, closed offices, and fun probably come to mind — but Memorial Day is much more than that. The real reason most of us have the day off is to honor the brave men and women who busted their asses and sacrificed their lives in order to provide a safe, free country for the rest of us.

This Memorial Day, one way you can show your respect is by ditching the cheap beer and raising something worthy of those that already gave so much so that you didn’t have to. Before you mix up anything though, why not make a smart decision before any alcohol is involved and donate to a charity such as Thanks USA or the Folds of Honor, which helps the families of fallen soldiers?

You could also pick up this bourbon, which is produced at a veteran-run distillery.

Arizona Sunset Cocktail

(From Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson, AZ)

 Method: Muddle 1 Slice of Jalapeño in mixing tin. Fill mixing tin with ice. Add vodka, lemon juice, cranberry juice and agave syrup to mixing tin. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a jalapeño slice.

Citrus Breeze

  • 2 oz The Botanist Gin
  • .5 oz elderflower liqueur
  • 3 oz tonic
  • 1 oz grapefruit juice

Method: Add all ingredients into a highball glass then stir with a mixing spoon. Garnish with grapefruit wheel.

Roma Ricky

(Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Erik Andersson)

Method: Combine all ingredients over ice in a highball glass. Lightly stir and garnish with cucumber spear.

Martell Blue Cider Swift

Method: Place few ice cubes into the shakers. Pour Blue Swift, apple cider, and bitters. Shake ingredients together and pour into a wine tumbler. Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks.

Nolet’s Silver Carrot and Pineapple Punch

  • 2 cups Nolet’s Silver Gin
  • 2 cups carrot juice
  • 2 cups pineapple juice
  • .5 cup lemon juice
  • 2 cups ginger beer
  • 1 tsp fresh grated ginger

Method: Mix all ingredients together in a punch bowl and stir gently. Add ice and garnish with edible flowers and citrus wheels. Make ahead: Freeze an ice mold adding citrus fruit or edible flowers. Makes 8-10 cocktails.

Select Aperitivo Spritz

Method: Pour Select, La Marca Prosecco, and soda water into a wine glass over ice. Top with a large green olive.

