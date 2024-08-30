Three whiskey cocktails, from an alternative spritz to a cherry sour

As Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, now is the time to get out your darker spirits. Many people like to enjoy lighter drinks in the summertime, with plenty of spritzes and bubbly concoctions. And for winter, you’ll want something hearty and warming. But coming into this transition period, it’s a good excuse to get a bit experimental with your cocktails.

Why not keep the last of the summer vibes with a spritz, but embrace the incoming fall by making it a bourbon spritz rather than an Aperol one? And now is a great time to get out your whiskeys and to try out drinks like a cherry sour or a bourbon Gold Rush.

Below we’ve got three whiskey cocktails perfect for fall, from the brands Maker’s Mark, Jos. A. Magnus & Co., and Fox & Oden.

Bourbon Spritz

Ingredients:

1 part Maker’s Mark Bourbon

1 part Aperol aperitif

¾ part of freshly squeezed lemon juice

Splash of simply Syrup

Prosecco

Orange Peel

Method:

Fill a wine glass with ice and layer in Maker’s Mark, Aperol, lemon juice and syrup. Top with Prosecco and garnish with an orange peel.

Cherry Whiskey Sour

Ingredients:

2.5 oz Fox & Oden Straight Bourbon Whiskey

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

1 tsp cherry juice or jam

1 egg white

Method:

Combine Fox & Oden bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and cherry juice in a cocktail shaker with 5-6 cubes of ice. Shake well until combined. Strain out the ice and return the cocktail to the cocktail shaker without ice. Add egg white and shake as vigorously as possible for an entire minute to build foam. Pour slowly into a coupe glass.

Honey Bourbon Gold Rush

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Joseph Magnus Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 tsp honey

1 tsp water

1 tbsp lemon juice

Lemon slice, garnish

Cherry, garnish

Method:

Stir honey and water in a cocktail shaker until the honey is dissolved. Add bourbon and lemon juice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon slice and cherry.