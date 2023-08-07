It may sound a little strange at first, but don't knock it 'till you've tried it.

Most of us start the day with coffee. Of course we do. It’s the only socially acceptable drug of choice that magically transforms us into better, more alert, happier versions of ourselves before we take on hungry kids, agitating co-workers, and the hundreds of tasks we have to accomplish every day. For most of us, coffee isn’t a luxury, but an absolute necessity, and honestly, we can’t believe no one has yet cracked the code on feeding this beautiful bean juice directly into our veins. Unfortunately, though, as our tastes have evolved, a big pot of homemade black coffee just doesn’t cut it for most of us anymore. We want the specialty brews that come from time and skill and general coffee know-how. And those brews too often come with long lines and high price tags. So if you’re one of the many for whom an early morning trip to your favorite drive-thru coffee shop is getting to be either too time-consuming or too costly, Maxwell House has some good news.

All about Maxwell House’s at-home iced lattes

According to a recent press release from The Kraft Heinz Company, while 31% of coffee shop beverages are served cold, only 7% of coffee consumed at home is iced due to difficulty in recreating a café-style iced latte. So Maxwell House has decided to change those statistics by providing customers with a new way to easily make coffee-shop-style iced lattes at home. No special equipment is necessary. The unique cold-stirred foam technology apparently provides a thick, creamy, and flavorful coffee, all without the use of a café’s specialized equipment. All you need is a glass, cold water, and a spoon. Just stir and enjoy.

“As iced beverages continue to rise in coffee shops, this opens a huge opportunity to continue the growth of cold in the coffee aisle at grocery stores,” says Sweta Kannan, Director of Marketing and Coffee Innovation at Kraft Heinz. “Our never-before-seen cold-stirred foam technology will allow coffee lovers to save the time and money of going to a coffee shop, and instead inspire them to unleash their inner barista by providing an easy-to-make café style experience with every sip in three simple steps.”

The new Iced Latte with Foam comes in three flavors – Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Caramel – and is available nationwide at both grocery stores and online retailers for $6.99. The package includes six 1-ounce servings, which comes out to just over a dollar per drink. That’s quite a savings compared to Starbucks’ $3.65 per Grande Iced Latte.

The new coffee-making method might take some getting used to, but we’re going to try and be open-minded.

