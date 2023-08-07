 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Maxwell House now sells at-home iced lattes with foam (and they’re ridiculously simple to make)

It may sound a little strange at first, but don't knock it 'till you've tried it.

Lindsay Parrill
By
Maxwell House Iced Latte with Foam
KraftHeinz

Most of us start the day with coffee. Of course we do. It’s the only socially acceptable drug of choice that magically transforms us into better, more alert, happier versions of ourselves before we take on hungry kids, agitating co-workers, and the hundreds of tasks we have to accomplish every day. For most of us, coffee isn’t a luxury, but an absolute necessity, and honestly, we can’t believe no one has yet cracked the code on feeding this beautiful bean juice directly into our veins. Unfortunately, though, as our tastes have evolved, a big pot of homemade black coffee just doesn’t cut it for most of us anymore. We want the specialty brews that come from time and skill and general coffee know-how. And those brews too often come with long lines and high price tags. So if you’re one of the many for whom an early morning trip to your favorite drive-thru coffee shop is getting to be either too time-consuming or too costly, Maxwell House has some good news.

All about Maxwell House’s at-home iced lattes

According to a recent press release from The Kraft Heinz Company, while 31% of coffee shop beverages are served cold, only 7% of coffee consumed at home is iced due to difficulty in recreating a café-style iced latte. So Maxwell House has decided to change those statistics by providing customers with a new way to easily make coffee-shop-style iced lattes at home. No special equipment is necessary. The unique cold-stirred foam technology apparently provides a thick, creamy, and flavorful coffee, all without the use of a café’s specialized equipment. All you need is a glass, cold water, and a spoon. Just stir and enjoy.

Maxwell House Iced Latte Foam
KraftHeinz

“As iced beverages continue to rise in coffee shops, this opens a huge opportunity to continue the growth of cold in the coffee aisle at grocery stores,” says Sweta Kannan, Director of Marketing and Coffee Innovation at Kraft Heinz. “Our never-before-seen cold-stirred foam technology will allow coffee lovers to save the time and money of going to a coffee shop, and instead inspire them to unleash their inner barista by providing an easy-to-make café style experience with every sip in three simple steps.”

Recommended Videos

The new Iced Latte with Foam comes in three flavors – Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Caramel – and is available nationwide at both grocery stores and online retailers for $6.99. The package includes six 1-ounce servings, which comes out to just over a dollar per drink. That’s quite a savings compared to Starbucks’ $3.65 per Grande Iced Latte.

The new coffee-making method might take some getting used to, but we’re going to try and be open-minded.

Editors' Recommendations

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Think Circle K is just a pit stop for road trip snacks? The chain now has its own portfolio of wines
Circle K is now a winery, not just a convenience store
Circle K.

Circle K, the chain of quick-stop convenience stores with more than 7,200 locations, is now a winery. The Texas-based company founded in 1951 is now producing its own lineup of wines, and to the minimart's credit, the offerings are actually getting decent reviews so far.

Two lines of wine have officially dropped this summer: An entry-level wine called Sunshine Bliss and a higher-end line with wines priced from $10–$25. The Sunshine Bliss line starts at $8 a bottle and is currently available at around 3,000 U.S. stores, befitting of a franchise that prides itself on convenience.
All about Circle K's wines
How is the wine? Top wine publications are zeroing in on the value elements, awarding some in the lineup the title of "best buys." The Sunshine Bliss portfolio includes everything from pinot grigio to pink moscato. There are seven wines in all, including non-grape options like sweet strawberry and sweet peach.

Read more
The 6 best barbecue beers, by brew style
Need a great beer for barbecue season? Here are the best styles and a few stellar specific bottle options
Friends enjoying beers by the barbecue.

It's hard to imagine a barbecue cookout without a refreshing beer. Whether a Czech-style pilsner or a nonalcoholic pale ale. These brews work wonders with the many grilled goods of summer.

While it's hard to go wrong in this department, some beer styles certainly do better than others with barbecue. Don't get us wrong, we love the best cheap beers and their thirst-quenching abilities during this time of year. But when working with things like ribs, grilled corn, or beer-can chicken, it's all about matching flavors. You'd do the same with wine, so why not beer?

Read more
Breville Joule Turbo review: Sous vide on algorithmic steroids (with one major issue)
What we really think of the Breville Joule Turbo
Breville Joule Turbo

Breville Joule Turbo Nate Swanner, The Manual

We love sous vide cooking here at The Manual. So long as you pay attention to the core principles of time and temperature, your results with sous vide will be incredible. In acquiring ChefSteps a few years ago, Breville also took ownership of its groundbreaking, class-leading sous vide machine, Joule. Now Breville thinks it's cracked the at-home sous vide code with Joule Turbo, which uses a new algorithm to cook food up to two times faster than traditional sous vide.

Read more