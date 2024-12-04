 Skip to main content
NBA player Bam Adebayo is collaborating with Maker’s Mark to release a whiskey blend

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo is releasing a custom Maker's Mark bourbon

By
glass of whiskey
DanielViero / Adobe Stock

Maker’s Mark is one of the biggest names in the bourbon world. Recently, this iconic Loretto, Kentucky-based brand announced an exciting new collaboration between itself and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and NBA All-Star Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. And it’s not just a celebrity endorsement. Adebayo is launching his own custom blend of the iconic bourbon.

Maker’s Mark Bam & Marilyn’s 1 of 1 blend

Maker’s Mark
Maker’s Mark

Named for Adebayo and his mother, the limited-edition expression is called Maker’s Mark Bam & Marilyn’s 1 of 1 blend. To create this custom blend, the University of Kentucky star and his mother, Marilyn Blount, traveled to the Maker’s Mark Distiller and participated in its Private Selection Program.

After sampling bourbons from various bottles, the duo selected a 112.2-proof blend featuring notes of toasted vanilla beans, coconut candy, honey, clove, and gentle wintry spices.

“My mom is my inspiration on and off the court, and it was a great experience to create our own custom blend of Maker’s Mark,” Adebayo said in a news release. “Bam & Marilyn’s 1 of 1 celebrates what my mom and I both love best about the iconic Kentucky bourbon.”

“It was a pleasure to host Bam and Marilyn at the Maker’s Mark homeplace this summer – to share what makes our brand so special and to bring their taste vision of Maker’s Mark to life through the Private Selection program,” Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker’s Mark, said in a press release. “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to combine our passion for exceptional bourbon with a deep commitment to supporting visionaries who create a positive impact in communities around the country.”

Where can I buy it?

Maker’s Mark
Maker’s Mark Maker’s Mark

This is a custom blend released in very limited quantities. To try it, you’ll have to visit select retailers in Miami and purchase it for the suggested retail price of $69.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
