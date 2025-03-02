Lost Lantern just announced its 2025 Spring Collection of whiskeys

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Lost Lantern Spring 2025 Collection Where can I buy them?

Based in Vermont, Lost Lantern is well-known for finding rare, unique, and memorable whiskies from across the US and releasing them as limited-edition blends or single-barrel bottles. Recently, the brand announced not just one exciting whiskey release but six new expressions.

The Lost Lantern Spring 2025 Collection

If you didn’t know it, many distillers finish their whiskeys in secondary casks to add new aromas and flavors. This includes sherry butts, port barrels, and more. But some distillers are finishing their whiskeys in more exciting and innovative barrels.

Recommended Videos

“The best cask finishes explore and amplify the intricate flavors already inherent in the underlying whiskey. They enhance what is already there, adding surprising and delightful layers of complexity,” Lost Lantern Co-founder Nora Ganley-Roper said in a press release.

The Lost Lantern Spring 2025 Collection consists solely of finished whiskeys. Each whiskey is bottled at its natural cask strength, non-chill-filtered, and has no added color.

The whiskeys included are Opulent Orchard New York Distilling Co. Apple Brandy Finished Straight Rye Whiskey, Santa Fe Spirits Apple Brandy Finished New Mexico Single Malt Single Cask, Andalusia Tequila Finished Peated Texas Single Malt Single Cask, Starlight Honey Finished Indiana Straight Bourbon Single Cask, Watershed Nocino Finished Ohio Straight Bourbon 8 Years Old Single Cask, and Finger Lakes Distilling Pommeau Finished New York Straight Rye Whiskey Single Cask.

Where can I buy them?

The Lost Lantern Spring 2025 Finish Collection will be available on April 2 at LostLanternWhiskey.com and Seelbachs.com. It will also be available at the Lost Lantern Tasting Room in Vergennes, Vermont, and at select retailers in California, New York, and Massachusetts.

All the whiskeys will retail for $100 except for Watershed Nocino Finished Ohio Straight Bourbon 8 Years Old Single Cask and Starlight Honey Finished Indiana Straight Bourbon Single Cask, retailing for $90 and $80, respectively.