With National Bourbon Day arriving today, bourbon makers are getting ready—including a new release of a “Summer of Bourbon” series from Lost Lantern. Lost Lantern isn’t a distillery itself but rather a bottler, taking bourbons from across the U.S. and bottling or blending them to share in releases.

This will be the second year that Lost Lantern is running its summer of bourbon, and this year’s collection includes nine whiskeys from twelve states, blending bourbons from different distilleries into new combinations.

Recommended Videos

“Summer of Bourbon II shines a light on the true variety and depth that great bourbon can have,” said Adam Polonski, co-founder of Lost Lantern. “This Collection contains several firsts for us: our first Tennessee whiskey, our first finished bourbon, our first bourbon from a closed distillery, and our first bourbons from several new partners and states. We are delighted to once again celebrate summer with America’s iconic spirit.”

As well as blends, the range also includes seven single cask releases and a single distillery release. The distilleries featured hail from Indiana, Mississippi, New York, West Virginia, and beyond. Some of the highlights include Far-Flung Bourbon II, a blend bringing together bourbons from the north and sound of the U.S., and a first finished bourbon from the brand, the Boulder Spirits Armagnac Finished Colorado Straight Bourbon Single Cask.

You can find more details about each bourbon on the Lost Lantern website. The first part of the collection will be released on June 20, when the blends go on sale, followed by the second part on July 11, when the single casks will be available.

Editors' Recommendations