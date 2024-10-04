It's time to give this delicious wine another chance

When you hear the word Lambrusco, you may turn your nose up a bit at the idea of a cloyingly sweet, offputtingly carbonated red wine that no true wine lover would ever drink. Lambrusco earned this less-than-stellar reputation thanks to a few factors, including the wine boom of the 1970s and a few ridiculously cheesy commercials. We admit, at the time, it was deserved. While beautiful bottles of Lambrusco have always existed, there just wasn’t a market for them in the U.S. until about the last decade or so. So, while it’s true that Lambrusco hasn’t always been a wine to be taken seriously, it’s time to put that idea to rest. If you still have some questions, keep reading for our Lambrusco wine guide.

What is Lambrusco?

While the American market may be used to white sparkling wine varieties like Champagne or Prosecco, this slightly sparkling red wine is an absolute treasure in its own right. Exquisite on its own or paired with a wide range of foods, Lambrusco is deliciously refreshing and a surprisingly versatile choice for whatever you have on the menu.

Lambrusco can be made from grapes like Maestri, Marani, Montericco, and Salamino. It can be dry, sweet, or anywhere between (more on this in a moment). Lambrusco comes from and is divided into several appellations, each providing its version comprised of varying flavors, unique characteristics, and many blendings of grape varieties. There are 10 varieties of Lambrusco, but the most well-known and prestigious are Lambrusco di Sorbara, Lambrusco Maestri, Lambrusco Grasparossa, and Lambrusco Salamino. Within these four varieties is a complete range of styles, pairing beautifully with a wide range of cuisines.

Of course, Lambrusco is also a beautiful wine when paired with nothing at all. Its signature light fizz and refreshing notes make it the perfect sipping wine at any picnic or cocktail party.

Flavor profile of Lambrusco

A slightly sparkling wine, Lambrusco can be categorized based on its level of sweetness:

Secco: Bone dry or dry

Semi-Secco: Off-dry

Amabile: Semi-sweet

Dolce: Very sweet

Lambrusco takes on watermelon, strawberry, raspberry, and cherry flavors in sweeter versions, with floral and citrus notes often peppered in. The drier a Lambrusco, the more savory notes it takes on, such as mushroom and earthy minerals.

Depending on the wine’s varietal, Lambrusco’s color can be light and bright red or richly purple.

Of course, as with all wines, Lambrusco’s flavors will significantly depend on the particular grapes used, the region in which the grapes were grown and the wine created, and various other factors.

Where does Lambrusco come from?

Lambrusco shares a home with some of Italy’s most popular and beloved culinary classics. Modena’s balsamic vinegar, Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto di Parma, and mortadella all share the same location of origin in northeastern Tuscany’s Emilia-Romagna region in Italy.

How to serve Lambrusco

Lambrusco can be a tricky wine to serve. While it is technically a red wine, it should always be served in a white wine glass and chilled to a temperature between 55 and 60 degrees.

Surprisingly, this unique wine is also extremely versatile regarding food pairings because of its low ABV and high acid content. It’s perfectly paired with classic Italian ingredients like prosciutto, salami, and other cured meats. Briney olives and capers are also welcome additions to a charcuterie board served along a good Lambrusco.

For a more complete meal, Lambrusco is an excellent choice for Italian favorites like pizzas and baked, cheesy pasta dishes. Its sweet bubbles also make it a welcome accompaniment to fresh, fruity desserts like berry tarts, lemon meringue, and key lime pies.

Why you should be drinking Lambrusco

Lambrusco is arguably the most misunderstood wine on the market. Too often associated with the overly sweet, cheap soda-like varieties of the past, this wonderful wine deserves better. It’s time to branch out and give these lovely bubbles a chance to impress, because they will.

The one wonderful thing about Lambrusco’s less-than-wonderful reputation is that it makes it affordable. Sure, Lambrusco is in part a budget-friendly wine because it undergoes a much simpler winemaking process, but its tainted social status helps lower that price tag, too, so stock up while you can.

Another reason to drink Lambrusco is its surprising versatility. While a bubbly red wine isn’t necessarily the first choice you might choose when planning wine pairings, Lambrusco’s delicate bubbles and high acidity make it an excellent match for an enormous range of dishes.

Furthermore, the range of flavors and body in Lambrusco runs wide. Whether you’re a fan of drier wines, or prefer those on the sweeter side of the scale, there’s a Lambrusco that is sure to please your palate.