Kōloa Rum Company is launching two new expressions in 2025

Since its inception in 2009, the Kōloa Rum Company has been crafting noteworthy single batch rums. Its portfolio includes its premium Kauai White Rum along with Gold, Dark, Coconut, Cacao, Coffee, and a handful of aged rums. Recently, we wrote about its Raiders 65th Anniversary Spice Rum. But this distillery located in Kalaheo, Kauai, Hawaii, isn’t done. There’s more on the horizon for 2025.

Two new rum releases

If you’re anything like us, you have big plans for 2025. Clearly, the folks at the Kōloa Rum Company also have a lot going on. This Hawaiian rum brand is set to add two new expressions to its already expansive portfolio. The new rums are Kōloa Kaua’i Cane Fire Cinnamon Flavored Hawaiian Rum and Kōloa Single-Batch Aged Hawaiian Rum.

The Kaua’i Cane Fire Cinnamon Flavored Hawaiian Rum is distilled twice before being macerated with premium, Hawaii-grown cinnamon from nearby O.K. Farms near Hilo on the Big Island. The result is a spicy, sweet, complex spirit.

The Single-Batch Aged Hawaiian Rum is made in small batches using pure cane sugar and water from nearby Mount Wai’ale’ale. It’s matured for five years in charred American white oak barrels. The result is a nuanced, memorable, multi-layered rum you will never forget.

“We’re proud to reflect on a successful 2024, highlighted by milestones like the launch of the Purdue Limited Edition Aged Rum, Rum Rusher Hawaiian Rum Cocktail, and the Raiders 65th Anniversary Limited Edition Kōloa Spice Rum in collaboration with the Las Vegas Raiders,” Bob Gunter, President & CEO of the company, said in a press release.

“Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to unveil two exciting new expressions that have been years in the making, marking the next chapter in our journey of crafting exceptional rums.”

Where can I buy them?

Sadly, you can’t buy either of these unique rums yet. The brand states both will be available in the first quarter of 2025 at the Kōloa Rum Company Store and select US retailers.