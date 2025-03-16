Kentucky Senator announces its sixth bourbon release

You might wonder why a whiskey brand would call itself Kentucky Senator. Well, there’s a completely logical reason, and it’s exactly what it suggests. It’s all about politics. Well, sort of. Every whiskey released by this brand is dedicated to a U.S. Senator from Kentucky. The most recent expression pays homage to John Edwards who was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates in the late 1700s.

Kentucky Senator: The John Edwards Release

This limited-edition Kentucky straight bourbon was made in dedication to John Edwards, the state’s second-ever U.S. Senator and a man who resided in Bourbon County. The sixth release from this popular brand begins with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. It’s matured for seven and a half years and bottled at a bold 107-proof. The result is a balanced, memorable whiskey worth collecting.

“We’re maintaining our hallmark 107 proof and refining our aging process to highlight the depth of this seven-and-a-half-year Bourbon,” said Co-founder Damon Thayer. “This release, honoring a historic Bourbon County statesman, is sure to be a collector’s favorite.”

“Damon and I continue our journey of celebrating Kentucky’s native spirit with another outstanding release,” said co-founder Andre Regard. “Each batch tells a story, and the John Edwards Release is no exception—steeped in history and bottled with precision.”

Where can I buy it?

Only 2,000 bottles of the limited-edition bourbon will be made available to the public. If you want a bottle of The John Edwards Release, it will be available at select alcohol retailers in Kentucky and online at BourbonOutfitter.com for the suggested retail price of $119.99 for a 750ml bottle.