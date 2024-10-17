Johnnie Walker is releasing a whisky that's perfect for skiers

There’s no more prominent name than Johnnie Walker in the blended Scotch whisky world. It’s well-known for its broad range of whiskies (from cheap and mixable to expensive and sippable), with Johnnie Walker Blue being the crown jewel. And while we love this long-matured, award-winning whisky on its own, we also love it when the brand launches limited-edition versions of this iconic expression. The newest was made with skiers in mind, and it’s called Johnnie Walker Ice Chalet.

Johnnie Walker Ice Chalet

This limited-edition blended whisky is a collaboration between Johnnie Walker and luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment. The result is an all-new Johnnie Walker Blue Label blend created by Master Blender Emma Walker. It was inspired by “Blue Hour,” the time of day when you’re skiing and snowboarding and ready for some drinks. It just might be the perfect whisky for Après Ski.

The bottle

It is a specially selected blend, and the bottle itself is unique and memorable. The label combines Johnnie Walker’s square shape with Perfect Moment’s star logo and houndstooth pattern. The ski brand is even launching a capsule collection of skiwear inspired by this bottle.

“Luxury Après Ski has surged in popularity in recent years, marking a transition from slopes to socializing that has opened the door to a new occasion,” said João Matos, Johnnie Walker’s Global Marketing and Innovation Director, in a press release. “These moments already feel special, but we wanted to elevate them further by creating a Scotch whisky specifically blended to be enjoyed during ‘Blue Hour’. Collaborating with Perfect Moment and Priyanka has enabled us to perfectly blend the worlds of Après Ski and fashion to create an unmatched luxury experience.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition expression is available now at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $289.99.

