 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Johnnie Walker is releasing the perfect blended whisky for Après Ski

Johnnie Walker is releasing a whisky that's perfect for skiers

By
Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker

There’s no more prominent name than Johnnie Walker in the blended Scotch whisky world. It’s well-known for its broad range of whiskies (from cheap and mixable to expensive and sippable), with Johnnie Walker Blue being the crown jewel. And while we love this long-matured, award-winning whisky on its own, we also love it when the brand launches limited-edition versions of this iconic expression. The newest was made with skiers in mind, and it’s called Johnnie Walker Ice Chalet.

Johnnie Walker Ice Chalet

Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker

This limited-edition blended whisky is a collaboration between Johnnie Walker and luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment. The result is an all-new Johnnie Walker Blue Label blend created by Master Blender Emma Walker. It was inspired by “Blue Hour,” the time of day when you’re skiing and snowboarding and ready for some drinks. It just might be the perfect whisky for Après Ski.

Recommended Videos

The bottle

Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker

It is a specially selected blend, and the bottle itself is unique and memorable. The label combines Johnnie Walker’s square shape with Perfect Moment’s star logo and houndstooth pattern. The ski brand is even launching a capsule collection of skiwear inspired by this bottle.

Related

“Luxury Après Ski has surged in popularity in recent years, marking a transition from slopes to socializing that has opened the door to a new occasion,” said João Matos, Johnnie Walker’s Global Marketing and Innovation Director, in a press release. “These moments already feel special, but we wanted to elevate them further by creating a Scotch whisky specifically blended to be enjoyed during ‘Blue Hour’. Collaborating with Perfect Moment and Priyanka has enabled us to perfectly blend the worlds of Après Ski and fashion to create an unmatched luxury experience.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
Dylan de Jonge/Unsplash

This limited-edition expression is available now at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $289.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Benromach is releasing an un-peated single malt Scotch with the perfect name
There's no peat msoke in Benromach's new expression
Benromach

Scotch whisky distiller Benromach is well-known for its subtly smoky, peated single malt whiskies. But its recent addition to the core range is a little different. That’s because it’s an un-peated expression for those drinkers who don’t prefer to sip a whisky that tastes like it was dipped into the center of a roaring campfire for a few seconds. As a bonus, it has the perfect name for such a different expression.
Benromach Contrasts Unpeated

It’s aptly called Benromach Contrasts Unpeated. While it might be made using the same methods as the core range of expressions, it’s crafted with traditional malted barley as opposed to peat-smoked barley, hence the contrast.

Read more
Japanese whisky-maker Nikka celebrates 90 years of distilling with Nine Decades
Nikka whisky celebrates 90 years with a unique expression
Nikka

Fans of Japanese whisky know Nikka for its award-winning expressions including Nikka Coffey Grain, Nikka Yoichi, and Nikka From The Barrel, among others. If you like those, you’ll love Nikka’s newest release. But to get your hands on it, you’ll need quite a bit of cash.
Nikka Nine Decades

It’s called Nikka Nine Decades, and it was crafted to celebrate the iconic Japanese whisky brand’s 90th birthday. This limited-release is a blended whisky made up of whiskies from the 1940s to the 2020s. But it's not just Japanese whiskies included. There are whiskies from all six of Nikka’s distilleries including Ben Nevis in Scotland. The blend is made up of over 150 whiskies. It included rare malt whiskies from Yoichi and Miyagikyo, new grain whiskies from Moji and Satsumastukasa, as well as long-matured grain whisky from Nishinomiya .

Read more
Brother’s Bond is releasing a 7-year-old bottled-in-bond bourbon
Brother's Bond's new expression pays homage to the bottled in bond act of 1897
Brother's Bond Bourbon

Brother’s Bond isn’t just another gimmicky celebrity alcohol brand with more flash than substance. It might have been founded by actors Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder (of Vampire Diaries fame), but it has already gained countless fans and awards for its bourbons and rye whiskeys since it was founded in 2021.

Its newest release was created to pay tribute to the long history of whiskey-making in America. It’s called Brother’s Bond 7-Year-Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon and it’s the duo’s tribute to the industry-changing Bottled in Bond Act of 1897.
Brother’s Bond 7-Year-Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon

Read more