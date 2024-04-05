This is the perfect whiskey for racing fans

When it comes to American whiskey, while there are many household names, there are none more famous than the Tennessee whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s. Not only that, but there are also no world whiskeys more popular than Old No. 7. Clearly, the brand’s popularity is largely due to the one black-labeled whiskey you’ll find in every liquor retailer from Temecula to Tampa.

But if your whole experience with Jack Daniel’s is the classic Old No. 7, you’re missing out on some amazing expressions. This is especially true if you’re talking about the brand’s limited releases. We’re talking about Master Distiller Series whiskeys, Gold Medal Series whiskeys, Sinatra Select, and various single-barrel expressions. And while the brand has myriad limited-edition expressions that we love, we’re most excited about its newest collaboration with McLaren Racing.

Why McLaren Racing?

If your experience with car racing is limited to your local dirt track, McLaren Racing is a Formula 1 team founded by Bruce McLaren back in 1963. After competing in its first race in 1966, the team has won twenty Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grand prix, and the Indianapolis 500 three times. This level of esteem makes for the perfect complement to this classic Tennessee whiskey brand.

Jack Daniel’s x McLaren 2024 Tennessee Whiskey

This limited-edition expression commemorates the partnership between Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing. This commemorative bottle begins with the classic mash bill Jack Daniel’s fans come to expect: 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. Bottled at 80 proof, it’s charcoal filtered using the Lincoln County Process. It’s then matured in charred oak barrels to perfection.

If you didn’t guess it already, this is the classic Old No.7 you know and love. It also happens to be in a commemorative package and bottle that’s a must-have for Formula 1 and McLaren Racing fans.

“We’re proud to celebrate the continued partnership between McLaren and Jack Daniel’s, two brands known around the world for representing a spirit of boldness and authenticity,” Jamie Butler, Jack Daniel’s Global Brand Director said in a press release. “Together, we’ve created unmatched fan experiences around F1 races and are looking to build upon that success and accelerate in the new race season.”

Where can you buy it?

This commemorative bottle is the perfect gift for the Formula 1 or McLaren Racing fans in your life (or you can simply buy a bottle or two for yourself). It’s available for purchase at Formula 1 racing markets throughout the world and across the U.S. Available in 1L and 750ml bottles, the prices haven’t been released, but you can already find bottles on the secondary market for over $100. Expect to pay at least a little bit more than the usual Jack Daniel’s price to get your hands on a piece of racing and whiskey history.

