Popularity for Hpnotiq is back thanks to early 2000s nostalgia

Hpnotiq is popular again thanks to early aughts nostalgia

Imagine it’s 2001, and you’re all set to have an epic night out. But before you hit “the club,” you’ll have a pregame drink or two. So clearly, you reach for a bottle of a sweet, blue-colored, recently launched liqueur to give your favorite cocktails a vibrant color and unique, exotic, fruity flavor.

That liqueur, of course, was Hpnotiq. If you’re anything like us, you likely haven’t even thought about it in a decade or more. Well, some nostalgic bartenders think about it, and that’s why it’s having a bit of a resurgence.

The Hpnotiq resurgence

For those who somehow don’t remember Hpnotiq, it’s a liqueur made with a blend of “exotic fruit juices, premium vodka, and a touch of cognac.” It’s also well-known for its blue, almost neon-like hue.

While Hpnotiq never really went away, this versatile, highly mixable liqueur has made a return thanks to bartenders, millennials, and Gen Zers and their love for nostalgia from the early aughts.

“With its tropical notes and its appeal around early 2000’s nostalgia, Hpnotiq is a mixologist’s secret weapon,” Lynn House, National Spirits Specialist and Portfolio Mixologist for Heaven Hill Brands, said.

“Spring is around the corner and I’m calling our Hpnotiq Blue Fish -a half ounce of Hpnotiq, an ounce of premium white rum and an ounce of lime, over ice, garnished with a lime wedge- the simple-to-make, drink of the season. It hails back to the early 2000’s, a simpler time before social media exploded and when people were more inclined to connect in real life over a cocktail at a bar or at a friend’s get together.”

Where can I buy it?

If you’re ready for a return to the days of low-rise pants, America Online, and Motorola Razr, you can grab a bottle of Hpnotiq at alcohol retailers throughout the US for around $20-25 for a 750ml bottle.

