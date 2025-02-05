The secret to Ethiopian coffee: Brewing in a jebena

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a jebena? How to make Ethiopian coffee in a jebena What’s the difference? Where to find a jebena

You don’t have to be a professional barista to know that Ethiopian coffee beans are the cream of the crop when making the perfect cup of coffee. Coffee originated in Ethiopia via an unlikely discovery, and the world has been hooked ever since.

Of course, modern brew methods like espresso machines, Keurigs, and French presses haven’t been around forever. Coffee was first brewed with the help of a jebena (pronounced jeh-beh-nuh). While it may not be a staple brewing method for many coffee lovers across the world, the power of this magical coffee-making pot is still in use in many parts of the world that are known for making the best cups of coffee.

Keep reading to learn more about how to make Ethiopian coffee and the coffee brewing tool that sparked the world’s love for a good cup of joe.

What is a jebena?

If you’re ever lucky enough to find yourself in an Ethiopian restaurant or in the home of a Habesha person (people from Ethiopia or Eritrea), you’ll almost certainly see at least one beautiful clay pot that could easily be mistaken for a decorative vase or watering can. Pretty as it may be, the jebena serves an important purpose: brewing coffee.

Comprised of a large, rounded bottom basin with a tall, narrow neck, round handle, and spout for pouring, jebenas look fairly different than many other tools we use to brew coffee these days. Traditionally, jebenas are made of clay and painted a simple black or brown color.

How to make Ethiopian coffee in a jebena

The coffee from a jebena is called “buna” and it’s usually only served with sugar, while a lot of folks just drink it black. I’ve seen even the least enthusiastic coffee drinkers enjoy coffee from a jebena plain or with minimal sugar, so the quality of the brewing method speaks for itself.

Like so many other cultures, Ethiopians take their coffee seriously. The art and process of preparing and brewing a jebena of coffee has evolved into a beautiful yet simplistic ceremony that aims to celebrate culture, tradition, and community. If you’re lucky enough to live in one of the many cities around the world with an Ethiopian restaurant, I’d highly recommend taking the time to go enjoy an authentic coffee ceremony and plate of injera.

Investing in a jebena is also a wonderful idea, especially if you’re a devout coffee fan with a love for a good, strong brew. The process is simple but requires some patience and practice to get it perfect.

What you’ll need

Jebena

Freshly roasted Ethiopian coffee beans (I recommend starting with whole, but if you only have pre-ground, that works, too)

Coffee grinder if your beans are whole

Water

Heat source (if you want to get fancy, use an open charcoal flame outdoors; otherwise, a stove will suffice)

Optional: sugar

Brewing method

Grind your beans to a consistency that’s right on the edge of fine but closer to medium.

Add your ground coffee and cold water to your jebena. Ratios will vary, but usually, a 4:1 ratio is best.

Put the jebena on your stove or flame over medium heat.

Let it go until it starts to bubble. The coffee will start to climb to the neck of the jebena, and that’s when to take it off the flame.

Place the hot jebena (the handle should remain cool — yeah, ancient Ethiopian technology) on the small circular mat it comes with, called a matot. Tip the jebena forward a tiny bit while it rests. This will help the liquid coffee separate from the beans when poured.

Let the jebena sit for 3-5 minutes, undisturbed.

Serve as desired. I recommend trying a few sips plain, then adding sugar little by little until you reach your desired sweetness.

What’s the difference?

Brewing coffee in a jebena is an important symbol of Ethiopian culture and the entire history of coffee, which makes a jebena brew pretty special on its own. If you’re looking for flavor differentiations, coffee brewed in a jebena has an exciting flavor profile that is full of body and uniqueness. The clay of the jebena brings a complex flavor that’s beautifully intensified when cooked over a fire.

The flavor profile from coffee brewed in a jebena tends to be more consistent than some other brewing methods. Methods like a French press or a pour-over brewer require the beans and water to be separated at some point, creating a coffee with less body and more room for error during the brewing process.

Some modern-day takes on coffee brewing require pods, different coffee ground sizes, and even fancy-flavored beans. Although those are fun (and pretty tasty), it’s best to stick to plain Ethiopian coffee beans for your jebena. For special occasions, some people will add a cinnamon stick or some cardamom to their beans after grinding them, but that’s generally as much variation as you’ll ever get with a jebena-produced cup of coffee.

Where to find a jebena

If you live in a big city like Los Angeles, New York City, or the Washington, D.C. metro area, you’re already surrounded by a number of places where you can go pick up a jebena. These areas (and many others) have sizable Ethiopian populations, so you can find an array of cultural markets and restaurants to pick up your own jebena or try an Ethiopian coffee ceremony or a delicious tray of injera just with a quick Google Maps search.

Ordering online is also an option, thanks to the many talented artisans who sell their crafts online. Below are a few of my favorite options for buying a jebena, as well as other quality Ethiopian goods.