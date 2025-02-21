How to make an affogato coffee, a creamy Italian espresso dessert

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to make an Affogato coffee The best way to consume an Affogato coffee Other ways to make affogato

The affogato coffee — is it a dessert or is it a coffee drink? If you ask me, it’s both, and there’s no bad time to consume this delicious Italian dessert. Inspired by the Italian term “Affogato al caffè,” which translates to “drowned in coffee,” it’s easy to see why Affogato coffee gets this name. While I love a Tiramisu, another coffee-inspired dessert, the affogato is unique because it’s the perfect blend between a cold and hot dessert. Here’s how you can make this creamy Italian espresso dessert at home.

How to make an Affogato coffee

An authentic Italian affogato is made with gelato, an Italian favorite frozen dessert. However, you can easily substitute vanilla ice cream instead. Some recipes to make an affogato include a shot of liqueur, typically amaretto, which gives the dessert an almond-like flavor that complements the sweetness of the gelato. Sometimes, amaretto might also be substituted for Frangelico or Kahlua.

This addition to affogato in Italian restaurants may leave you wondering if this dessert and coffee combination also has alcohol. If you wish to avoid alcohol, don’t be afraid to ask if a shot of liqueur is used when ordering an affogato out at restaurants. Below are two variations to make an affogato at home, either with or without the additional shot of liqueur.

Ingredients

2 scoops of vanilla gelato or vanilla ice cream

1 shot of freshly brewed espresso (or use a double shot of espresso for a stronger taste)

Note: If you don’t have an espresso maker, you can substitute 3 tbsp of strongly brewed coffee or 1 tsp of instant espresso dissolved in 1 oz. of water.

Optional Ingredients

1-2 tablespoons of amaretto (omit if you wish to avoid alcohol)

Chocolate shavings for topping

Note: You can substitute Kahlua or Frangelico for amaretto if desired. Though authentic affogato coffee is made with vanilla gelato, variations can include other types of gelato, such as cinnamon, coffee, or chocolate flavors. In some variations, such as the Starbucks Coffee version of the affogato shown in this video, a sprinkle of sea salt is used to garnish the dessert. Just a touch of sea salt can result in a more complex flavor profile for the dessert.

Method

Add two scoops of gelato into a glass or a mug. Pour hot espresso over top of the gelato. Add amaretto,if desired. Top with chocolate shavings. Serve and enjoy!

The best way to consume an Affogato coffee

The affogato coffee is one of a kind in its presentation. Served as a scoop of ice cream, an affogato coffee is usually served in a mug or a glass. When served in a mug, it’s almost hard to tell if you should sip this coffee dessert as a usual coffee or eat it with a spoon as you would with gelato. I know I’ve wondered how to eat this Italian dessert properly. There’s no right or wrong way to enjoy this dessert. However, most often, you’ll find an affogato coffee served with a small spoon.

The best approach to eating an affogato coffee is a combination approach. Start with the spoon and enjoy the vanilla ice cream while it’s still cold. Once the hot espresso begins to melt more of the gelato, switch to drinking it as a coffee. With this approach, you get the best of both worlds: a coffee and a dessert to enjoy. I see no better way to end any meal (especially an Italian meal).

The pouring of hot espresso atop cold gelato naturally will make the gelato melt pretty fast. If you want to slow down the melting process, add gelato scoops to the mug or glass and freeze as scoops before adding the espresso on top.

Other ways to make affogato

Making an affogato coffee at home requires minimal effort and skill, making it a go-to dessert or afternoon coffee and snack combination. Despite the ease of making an affogato coffee, some home chefs (and Baristas) have found an even easier way to make one.

This “hack” won’t quite get you an authentic Italian affogato coffee, but it does work to get the same general flavor of ice cream and espresso for a quick snack. As shown in this BuzzFeed short, you can add a shot of espresso right into the center of a cup of vanilla ice cream to make an affogato in under 60 seconds.

Another interesting take on the affogato is one made with cold brew instead of hot espresso, such as in Dunkin’s variation of a Cold Brew Affogato. To me, I would call this more of a vanilla ice cream with cold brew than an Affogato, as it lacks the “melty” aspect you get from pouring hot espresso over cold ice cream or gelato. However, I do appreciate the creativity to find other ways to make this Italian specialty dessert.