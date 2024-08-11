 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This NYC restaurant is upgrading burgers with a new type of American cheese

We tried the Double-Smash Cheeseburger at Hoexter's to learn all about this cheese

By
Hoexter's Smashburger.
The Double-Smash Cheese Burger at Hoexter's. Hoexter's

For many burger purists, there’s only one suitable cheese for the classic American burger — creamy and salty American cheese. But for others, American cheese is overprocessed and lacks the depth of flavor compared to cheddar or Swiss. The good news is that there’s something called “New School” American cheese, which combines the great melt of processed American cheese with higher-quality ingredients.

An excellent way to try out New School American cheese is the Double-Smash Cheeseburger at Hoexter’s. An American brasserie in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Hoexter’s is making a classic double patty smash burger that showcases this product. We interviewed them and tried the burger to learn more.

Recommended Videos

What is New School American Cheese?

New School American cheese on a black background
eatnewschool / Instagram / New School American Cheese

First, what exactly is New School American cheese? Regular American cheese, while tasty, is also filled with an assortment of processed ingredients, such as coloring and modified food starch. For certain people, this can be off-putting.

New School American cheese, created by Chef Eric Greenspan and entrepreneur Alan Leavitt, aims to capture the melty texture of classic American cheese with better ingredients. According to the ingredient list on the New School American cheese website, the product includes aged cheddar cheese (pasteurized cultured milk, salt, enzymes), water, cream, sodium citrate, butter (cream), salt, paprika, and turmeric.

“I am absolutely in love with this product,” said Alexandra Shapiro, owner of Hoexter’s. “I love the flavor, I love the way it melts, I love the tang. I love the better ingredients. It reminds me of the American cheese my grandmother would buy when I was little.”

What does it taste like?

Hoexter's smashburger closeup
Double-Smash Cheeseburger at Hoexter’s Hoexter's

We were able to try the Double-Smash Cheeseburger at Hoexter’s and found it to be an excellent rendition of an upgraded classic. The burger is straightforward — meat, cheese, special sauce, and pickles. The 80/20 patties are thin and made with a combination of sirloin, brisket, and short rib, all sourced from Allen Brothers, a premier meat purveyor. The result is a tasty burger that satisfies any burger craving.

Particularly, the choice of two thin patties is not only for aesthetic reasons. “There is something special about two thin patties,” Shapiro explained. “It gives you more surface area for char on each patty and more room for cheese.” The burger also features a special sauce. Tasting it, we found the special sauce to be quite mustard-forward, which in our opinion is a good balance to the richness of the beef and cheese.

Perhaps most importantly, each patty is also topped with a slice of New School American cheese. One bite, and we can conclude that this is an excellent cheese for burgers. It has the melty texture of classic American cheese but with the funk of a good quality cheddar.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
NYC restaurant Mala Hot Pot teaches us about modern Chinese hot pot
Time to master Chinese hot pot.
nine-grid hot pot with ingredients.

The Nine-Grid Blind Box Platter at Mala Hot Pot. Mala Hot Pot

From all-you-can-eat buffets to high-end chains from China, hot pot comes in many forms. With so many options to choose from, expertise is needed. Enter Mala Hot Pot, a newly opened Sichuan hot pot restaurant in New York City. Not only does Mala Hot Pot air-freight sesame oil from Chongqing, China, but it also offers Chinese-themed cocktails and prime wagyu. We interviewed them to learn about all the insider details, from optimum cooking times to their specialty — the Nine-Grid Blind Box.
The Nine-Grid Blind Box
The beef short ribs at Mala Hot Pot. Mala Hot Pot

Read more
Beef up your grill game: 5 tips and tricks for making the best burgers
For the love of god, put down the spatula.
Burger

Burger season is upon us. With all the seaside picnics, backyard barbeques, and sunset dinners on the lake fast approaching, it's time to finally learn what makes a really good burger. Now, we're not here to debate the best method for cooking burgers—that's for another day. Whether you prefer your burger grilled, broiled, seared in a cast iron pan, or pressed on a flattop, these tips are guaranteed to give you the best burger bang for your buck.
Use the right ground beef

When it comes to making burgers, almost everyone has their own hot take on what makes the best version. When there are so many elements up for discussion - cooking methods, seasonings, buns, toppings - it makes sense. We'd argue, though, that the very essence of the burger is the meat itself and, therefore, the element that should be focused on the most.

Read more
12 amazing types of pasta (and when you should actually be using them)
Swap your spaghetti for bucatini and thank us later.
Various dried pastas

One stroll down your local grocer's pasta aisle, and you'll be quickly, startlingly reminded of just how many pasta shapes there are. According to Italy Magazine, there are an estimated 350 different types of pasta, and about four times that many names for them. Needless to say, we'd love to cover them all, but an article addressing each and every pasta shape might prove a bit excessive.

The world of Italian pasta is an extensive one that would take months to dissect properly. We could spend days on gnocchi alone, and months on the beautiful madness that is stuffed pastas. Ravioli, tortellini, lasagna, and cannelloni are each individually deserving of their own articles. As it is, though, in the American market, there seems to be a bit of confusion around some of the more common dried pasta shapes and how they're best used. We've chosen a dozen of our very favorite, most commonly found pasta shapes to discuss here.
Bucatini

Read more