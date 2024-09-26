 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bird Creek Whiskey’s new releases are made with rare barley types

You've never tried whiskeys made with these barleys before

By
Bird Creek
Bird Creek

Portland, Oregon-based Bird Creek Whiskey was founded in 2017. It’s already well-known for its single malt whiskeys made with rare barley types. Recently, it continued this trend by announcing the release of four new extremely limited expressions made with Francin and Purple Egyptian grains.

The grains

brewing malts malted barley
Sergi Escribano/Getty Images / Sergi Escribano/Getty Images

For those unaware, Francin was originally grown in the Czech Republic. Now grown near La Grande adjacent to Oregon’s Wallowa mountain range, it’s a two-row barley that adds flavors like dried hay, toast, and fruit to the whiskey flavor profile.

Recommended Videos

The name might seem very exotic, but Purple Egyptian is grown in Endicott, Washington by Don Scheuerman of Palouse Heritage. It’s a six-row malted barley that has its origins in the Middle East. It adds flavors like berries, caramelized sugar, and brown bread to the whiskey.

Related

The whiskeys

Bird Creek
Bird Creek

The whiskeys being made with these two grains are Bird Creek Francin (available in 93-proof Single Cask and 115-proof Cask Strength versions) and Bird Creek Purple Egyptian (available in 92-proof Single Cask and 114-proof Cask Strength versions).

How can I buy them?

Whiskey in a crystal glass sitting on a rock in front of a fire
Thomas Park/Unsplash / Thomas Park/Unsplash

The two Bird Creek Francin expressions debuted at the Oregon Whiskey Festival in Bend Oregon on September 20th and 21st. They are currently available at the Bird Creek Whiskey tasting room for $94 and $124.

The two Bird Creek Purple Egyptian expressions won’t be available until Distillers Fest West in Portland, Oregon on October 11th. They will be available there and then at the distillery’s tasting room for $78 and $103. Pretty much, if you want to try these unique expressions, you’ll have to live at least within driving distance of Portland or be planning a trip there soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
These are our favorite fall whiskey cocktails
Fall is a great season to mix with whiskey
Old Fashioned whiskey drink

Autumn might not arrive until September 22nd, but that won’t stop us from getting into the fall spirit early. We’re all about layering comfy clothes on those unseasonably chilly days, sipping hot drinks, and maybe even enjoying a pumpkin beer (or two). We’re also all about fall cocktails. Specifically warming, complex whiskey-based cocktails.

Whether you prefer to mix with bourbon, rye whiskey, single-malt Scotch whisky, or even Irish whiskey, there’s a fall cocktail perfect for you. When it comes to fall cocktails, there’s one for every palate and style. Some are boozy and whiskey-driven, while others are complex and layered with myriad ingredients and flavors.
The best fall whiskey cocktails

Read more
Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is releasing a new 10-year-old rye whiskey
If you already enjoy Bulleit 95 Rye, you'll love this new expression
Bulleit Whiskey

You might not realize it because the brand makes some very popular bourbons, but Bulleit Frontier Whiskey also makes the top-selling rye whiskey in America. Its award-winning original Bulleit 95 Rye has been a mainstay since it arrived in 2011. While it carries no age statement, the newest rye whiskey release from the iconic brand does.

Bulleit Rye 10-Year-Old is the newest addition to the brand’s list of permanent expressions. The brand already makes a popular 10-Year-Old bourbon so it only made sense that a rye whiskey would join its ranks. Like its flagship rye whiskey, this new expression is made with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. It’s matured for at least ten full years in new, charred American oak barrels.
What does it taste like?

Read more
WhistlePig Whiskey’s newest expression is finished in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels
This complex rye whiskey is finished in red wine barrels
WhistlePig

If you’re a fan of rye whiskey, you’re likely well aware of Vermont’s WhistlePig. This award-winning brand makes a handful of expressions including Piggyback, 10-year-old rye, 12-year-old rye, and its yearly Boss Hog releases. But it also launches limited-release whiskeys throughout the year.

Its newest release is a 12-year-old single barrel rye whiskey that was finished in 60-gallon French oak barrels. But these aren’t just any oak barrels. They are barrels from Napa Valley award-winning winery Shafer Vineyards, and they were used to age Cabernet Sauvignon for a full 32 months.

Read more