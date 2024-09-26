You've never tried whiskeys made with these barleys before

Portland, Oregon-based Bird Creek Whiskey was founded in 2017. It’s already well-known for its single malt whiskeys made with rare barley types. Recently, it continued this trend by announcing the release of four new extremely limited expressions made with Francin and Purple Egyptian grains.

The grains

For those unaware, Francin was originally grown in the Czech Republic. Now grown near La Grande adjacent to Oregon’s Wallowa mountain range, it’s a two-row barley that adds flavors like dried hay, toast, and fruit to the whiskey flavor profile.

The name might seem very exotic, but Purple Egyptian is grown in Endicott, Washington by Don Scheuerman of Palouse Heritage. It’s a six-row malted barley that has its origins in the Middle East. It adds flavors like berries, caramelized sugar, and brown bread to the whiskey.

The whiskeys

The whiskeys being made with these two grains are Bird Creek Francin (available in 93-proof Single Cask and 115-proof Cask Strength versions) and Bird Creek Purple Egyptian (available in 92-proof Single Cask and 114-proof Cask Strength versions).

How can I buy them?

The two Bird Creek Francin expressions debuted at the Oregon Whiskey Festival in Bend Oregon on September 20th and 21st. They are currently available at the Bird Creek Whiskey tasting room for $94 and $124.

The two Bird Creek Purple Egyptian expressions won’t be available until Distillers Fest West in Portland, Oregon on October 11th. They will be available there and then at the distillery’s tasting room for $78 and $103. Pretty much, if you want to try these unique expressions, you’ll have to live at least within driving distance of Portland or be planning a trip there soon.