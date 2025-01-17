Stranahan’s releases a new whiskey to pay tribute to the American single malt designation

Table of Contents Table of Contents Stranahan’s Founders Release Where can I buy it?

You might have read (on this website) about American single malt whiskey finally becoming a designated category. To celebrate this monumental achievement in the world of American whiskey, the distillers at Stranahan’s, maker of the US’ top-selling American single malt whiskey, announced the release of a limited-edition expression.

Stranahan’s Founders Release

It’s called Stranahan’s Founders Release and it’s limited-edition, 120-proof American single malt whiskey that was made with a mash bill of 100% malted barley and matured for twelve years in new, charred American white oak barrels before being finished in casks the once held bourbon and blonde ale.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of milk chocolate, coffee liqueur, pecans, and nutmeg. The palate is a symphony of amaretto, cream soda, and other flavors. The finish is warming, lingering, and ends with Nutella and clove spice.

“Twenty years ago, Stranahan’s began trailblazing the American single malt category, focusing on perfecting one recipe made with 100% malted barley, Rocky Mountain spring water, and time in American White Oak barrels—all crafted one mile high in Denver, Colorado,” Justin Aden, Head Blender at Stranahan’s said in a press release.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve become the most awarded in the category, amassed perhaps the deepest inventory of well-aged American single malt, and demonstrated what’s possible with dedication to one craft.” Aden continued, “We’ve long carried a torch for American single malt, and we couldn’t be prouder to see it recognized as an official category. Founder’s Release 12 Year Old is a celebration of this milestone, our two decades of craftsmanship, and everyone—especially our loyal Stranafans—who have bottled their passion and stayed the course alongside us.”

Where can I buy it?

Like its popular Snowflake single malt, you can’t just stroll into your neighborhood liquor store or peruse an online retailer to get a bottle of this limited-release. The date for its release hasn’t been set. Fans of the brand can be notified of its availability on Stranahan’s website.