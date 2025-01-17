 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Stranahan’s releases a new whiskey to pay tribute to the American single malt designation

Stranahan’s celebrates the American single malt designation with a new whiskey

By
Stranahan’s
Stranahan’s

You might have read (on this website) about American single malt whiskey finally becoming a designated category. To celebrate this monumental achievement in the world of American whiskey, the distillers at Stranahan’s, maker of the US’ top-selling American single malt whiskey, announced the release of a limited-edition expression.

Stranahan’s Founders Release

Stranahan’s
Stranahan’s

It’s called Stranahan’s Founders Release and it’s limited-edition, 120-proof American single malt whiskey that was made with a mash bill of 100% malted barley and matured for twelve years in new, charred American white oak barrels before being finished in casks the once held bourbon and blonde ale.

Recommended Videos

According to the brand, the result is a complex, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of milk chocolate, coffee liqueur, pecans, and nutmeg. The palate is a symphony of amaretto, cream soda, and other flavors. The finish is warming, lingering, and ends with Nutella and clove spice.

Related

“Twenty years ago, Stranahan’s began trailblazing the American single malt category, focusing on perfecting one recipe made with 100% malted barley, Rocky Mountain spring water, and time in American White Oak barrels—all crafted one mile high in Denver, Colorado,” Justin Aden, Head Blender at Stranahan’s said in a press release.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve become the most awarded in the category, amassed perhaps the deepest inventory of well-aged American single malt, and demonstrated what’s possible with dedication to one craft.” Aden continued, “We’ve long carried a torch for American single malt, and we couldn’t be prouder to see it recognized as an official category. Founder’s Release 12 Year Old is a celebration of this milestone, our two decades of craftsmanship, and everyone—especially our loyal Stranafans—who have bottled their passion and stayed the course alongside us.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch drams
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

Like its popular Snowflake single malt, you can’t just stroll into your neighborhood liquor store or peruse an online retailer to get a bottle of this limited-release. The date for its release hasn’t been set. Fans of the brand can be notified of its availability on Stranahan’s website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
A new study says that AI is better at distinguishing whiskey aromas than humans
German researchers used AI to find the differences in whiskeys
Whiskey glass

Like with any form of alcohol, the more you drink whiskey, the better you become at picking out specific flavors and aromas. When you’re past the beginner stage, you’ll sip a glass of bourbon, single malt Scotch whisky, or rye whiskey. Instead of simply stating that it’s “mellow,” “smooth,” or has flavors like vanilla, oak, and wintry spices, you’ll start to pinpoint more nuanced aromas and flavors. We’re talking about things like licorice candy, caramelized sugar, sweet treacle, candied cherries, and countless more.

But, according to a new study, you’ll never be better at picking out and distinguishing aromas than artificial intelligence. That’s right, the robots are coming for our taste buds too. Well, sort of.
The study

Read more
Jack Daniel’s launches High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey
Jack Daniel's just released an epic rye whiskey
Jack Daniel’s

Even if you’re a casual whiskey drinker, you’ve likely enjoyed a glass or two of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 over the years. This classic Tennessee whiskey is arguably the most popular whiskey in the world and a staple on home bars everywhere. While the iconic Lynchburg, Tennessee distillery could stop there, it also makes myriad other award-winning whiskeys, including limited-edition expressions. The newest is Jack Daniel’s High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey.
Jack Daniel’s High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey

The newest addition to Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series line of experimental whiskeys is a Tennessee straight rye whiskey finished in high toast maple barrels. Distillery Series Selection #14 starts with a mash bill of 70% rye, 12% malted barley, and 18% corn. After distillation, it’s charcoal mellowed before being matured in new, charred American white oak barrels. Once it completes maturation, it’s matured for another three years in high-toast, no-char maple barrels. But that’s not all. It’s finished in high-toast maple barrels for another 20 months before bottling.

Read more
World Whiskey Society is releasing 20-Year-Old Family Reserve Whiskey
This 20-year-old whiskey was made for a special reason
World Whiskey Society

For those unaware, the World Whiskey Society is so named because its mission is to find the best, most interesting, complex whiskeys from all corners of the globe. Its newest release is no different. This popular brand is launching a 20-year-old Family Reserve cask-proof whiskey.
World Whiskey Society 20-Year-Old Family Reserve Whiskey

This 20-year-old cask-proof whiskey is being released to pay tribute to AIKO Brands (the parent company of the World Whiskey Society) on its 20th anniversary.

Read more