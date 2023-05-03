Tasty recipes to help your cardiovascular system

Looking for some new healthy recipes to support your low-cholesterol diet? In this article, we’re going to cover a few tasty low-cholesterol recipes that can boost your health in numerous ways. We’ll also address the reasons to follow a low-cholesterol diet in the first place!
What are the benefits of a low-cholesterol diet?
Reduces the risk of heart disease
Heart disease can occur when there is a buildup of plaque in your arteries. This plaque comes from LDL cholesterol (the bad cholesterol), so lowering these levels by following the low-cholesterol diet and eating well could help reduce your risk. Keep in mind that there is still good cholesterol, and that is HDL.
You may also experience a lessened risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular ailments.
Promotes weight loss
Because the low-cholesterol diet encourages you to eat healthy meals and cut out processed and high-fat foods, you will likely naturally consume fewer calories on a daily basis. This can lead to weight loss. Of course, factors like exercise, daily movement, age, weight, gender, and genetics, will also play a role in how your body could change.
Healthy low-cholesterol breakfasts to try
Essential green smoothie
Recipe from
Nutrition Facts:
- Calories: 170
- Fat: 6 g
- Sodium: 110 mg
- Carbohydrates: 29 g
- Fiber: 7 g
- Sugar: 19 g
- Protein: 3 g
Ingredients:
The following makes 1 serving:
- 1 cup packed baby spinach
- 1/2 medium apple, cored
- 1/4 medium avocado, peeled and pitted
- 1 cup unsweetened raw coconut water
- 3 ice cubes
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients in a high-speed blender. Blend on high for 30 seconds or until smooth.
- Pour into a large glass and drink immediately.
My Thoughts
This is one of my favorite green smoothie recipes because it’s simple and dense with nutrients! I personally reduced the coconut water to 1/3 cup, and I added one scoop of vanilla protein powder to turn it into a post-workout shake.
Salmon shakshuka
Recipe from
Nutrition Facts:
- Calories: 370
- Fat: 15 g
- Sodium: 1,310 mg
- Carbohydrates: 32 g
- Fiber: 4 g
- Sugar: 8 g
- Protein: 27 g
Ingredients:
The following makes 4 servings:
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large red onion, peeled and diced
- 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons sweet smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
- 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (5-ounce) can red salmon, drained and flaked
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 4 large free-range eggs
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a large deep skillet over medium heat. Saute onion, bell pepper, and bird’s eye chili until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, tomato paste, paprika, and cumin. Cook, stirring continuously, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Stir in tomatoes, beans, salmon, and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low and bring to a low simmer. Use the back of a large spoon to make four hollows in the tomato mixture. Crack 1 egg into each hollow and cover skillet.
- Maintain a gentle simmer for 2 to 3 minutes until eggs are lightly poached but yolks are still runny.
- Remove from heat and top with parsley, cilantro, and feta. Serve immediately.
My Thoughts
I was a fan of this recipe as well. I was worried it would taste a bit “too healthy,” but the ingredients all really complement each other, and I thought it was delicious! With this recipe, I switched out the red bird’s eye chili for crushed red pepper flakes, and I used fresh salmon instead of canned. I also doubled the amount of recommended salmon to get more protein.
Overall, this salmon shakshuka took quite a bit of time to prepare, but I thought it was worth it, considering it got me to enjoy various protein sources and veggies for breakfast!
